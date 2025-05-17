Dan Houston celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

YOU HAVE read this story before.

Another tight margin. Another Collingwood win over Kuwarna. Another smart piece of game management under the guidance of Craig McRae.

This time by 10 points at the MCG to extend the Magpies' unbeaten run against the Crows to 11 consecutive games, dating back to the draw in 2017.

MAGPIES v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

After starting 2025 with the awful Opening Round showing at Engie Stadium, Collingwood is now top of the ladder after winning eight of nine games, with the only loss arriving when Jack Crisp missed a shot after the siren to win the game in round eight.

With 67,697 in attendance – a record home and away crowd for Kuwarna – the game went down to the final minute after the Crows kicked the final two goals of the game to breathe life into a contest that almost looked finished halfway through the last quarter, before finishing 11.12 (78) to 10.8 (68).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 McRae choked up in emotional post-game interview Craig McRae becomes visibly emotional and steps away from an on-ground interview following the passing of Adam Selwood, brother of Collingwood assistant coach Scott Selwood

00:37 Mihocek's monster roost a welcome sight Brody Mihocek nails a set shot from outside 50 in the wet after a perfect pass from Scott Pendlebury

00:50 'That's a horrible mistake': Fogarty's brain fade Darcy Fogarty concedes a costly 50m penalty and gifts Collingwood an important major through Darcy Cameron

00:37 Soligo stands and snaps to perfection Jake Soligo remains strong under pressure to curl home a beautiful goal

01:03 Pies veterans turn it on at the 'G Jack Crisp bends a beautiful snap only seconds after Steele Sidebottom slots one with his non-preferred

00:52 Bobby celebrates with Magpie Army after crazy karate kick Bobby Hill delivers an incredible soccer goal and gets involved with the Collingwood faithful in celebration

00:47 Ridiculous Rankine comes from nowhere Izak Rankine brilliantly intercepts a Collingwood handball and slots Kuwarna's first with ease

Winter arrived early on Saturday, but Collingwood was prepared. The Daicos brothers were instrumental in the win. Josh finished with 29 touches – the most on the ground – and 524m gained, while Nick registered 28 disposals and seven clearances in a business-like performance.

Darcy Fogarty leapt up the leaderboard in the Coleman Medal with four goals in difficult conditions for a key forward, moving to equal second on 25 alongside Jesse Hogan, behind only Ben King.

It rained all morning and stopped before the first bounce, before starting early in the second quarter. By then, Collingwood had made the early move.

Dan Houston nailed a trademark long-range bomb from just beyond the paint of 50m to provide Collingwood with the perfect start.

Izak Rankine only needs half a chance to make you pay, and he did that with a moment of brilliance to match the Houston goal, intercepting a handball from Ed Allan just as Ned Long was about to receive it at half-back, before swerving through traffic to drill a goal from 55m out.

Learn More 00:47

Jordan Dawson imposed himself on the game early, using his precise left foot to find a leading Taylor Walker late in the first quarter with his ninth touch putting it on a platter for the veteran, who put the Crows ahead.

When Bobby Hill got on the end of a chance late in the first quarter, beating Wayne Milera back towards goal with a clever soccer out of mid-air, the Magpies had a seven-point lead at quarter-time.

Learn More 00:52

With no Darcy Moore in defence, Collingwood opted for a smaller trio to stop the three-headed monster.

Brayden Maynard and Jeremy Howe alternated on Darcy Fogarty. He kicked the first two goals of the second quarter, 15 minutes apart, around a series of wasted opportunities for the Magpies.

Fogarty wasted his next shot, but then Collingwood capitalised. And it was all Ned Long. He laid three tackles in 60 seconds to set the tone, then dished off two goal assists by hand in 90 seconds, making the most of conditions that suit someone so comfortable shovelling coal at the coalface on cold, winter Melbourne afternoons.

Learn More 01:03

Fogarty then kicked a third, as the rain started pouring again, this time from a 50m set shot. Three in a quarter to keep Kuwarna in it at half-time.

Kuwarna had all the chances to start the second half, but didn't take any of them.

Dan Curtin missed a set shot directly in front. Then Rankine sprayed two set shots out on the full, the second from a 50m penalty.

Long stopped a certain Sam Berry goal with a desperate chase. Minutes later it was another chase, this time a late lunge from Beau McCreery on Rankine that was game defining.

Learn More 00:52

The South Australian snapped from 40m out to finally put the Magpies on the board for the term.

Then, Hill pulverised Josh Worrell with a rib crunching tackle at the City End of the ground, pouncing on another moment to remember.

Collingwood reached the final change 16 points in front after Darcy Cameron was gifted a 50m penalty after a poor decision from Fogarty, before Jamie Elliott converted after the siren after plucking a mark from nowhere from a wobbly Beau McCreery torpedo.

Learn More 00:50

The Crows never gave up, but they fall now to 6-4, adrift of the top four.

COLLINGWOOD 4.3 6.7 9.9 11.12 (78)

KUWARNA 3.2 6.2 7.5 10.8 (68)

GOALS

Collingwood: Hoskin-Elliott 2, Sidebottom, Mihocek, Membrey, McCreery, Houston, Hill, Elliott, Crisp, Cameron

Kuwarna: Fogarty 4, Soligo 2, Walker, Rankine, Rachele, Dawson

BEST

Collingwood: J.Daicos, Maynard, N.Daicos, Sidebottom, Long, Frampton

Kuwarna: Dawson, Fogarty, Soligo, Rankine, Rachele

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Kuwarna: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Pat Lipinski (replaced Mason Cox in the fourth quarter)

Kuwarna: Sam Berry (replaced Taylor Walker in the third quarter)

Crowd: 67,697 at the MCG