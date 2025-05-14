Playing in front of his family and friends in Darwin, Ben Long reflects on the rich tradition he's now part of

Ben Long and his parents, sister, nieces and nephews at St Mary's Football Club, NT. Picture: Supplied

THE GOAL celebration Ben Long performed in Saturday night's win over the Western Bulldogs marked the perfect intersection of everything important in his life.

The goal itself typified Long's career-best form in 2025, receiving a handball from Ben Ainsworth, straightening up with Ed Richards squeezing in from his right side, and splitting the sticks from 40m.

It was the small forward's 15th goal in seven appearances, building on the 26 he kicked last year from 17 games.

Long instantly put his left hand on his head to symbolise a fin, and right hand out behind him, like a tail, to celebrate.

"Through the Stolen Generation, my nan and pop on dad's side got taken away to the Island and were adopted by the Tiwi family," he said.

"The family pop's side was adopted by, their totem is the shark, so I just gave a little celebration to give a shout out to my Tiwi family over there and all my brothers and sisters."

That Long was playing on TIO Stadium, in front of family and friends, alongside his cousin Daniel Rioli, meant so much.

The Longs and Riolis, whose bloodlines are intrinsically linked, are football royalty in not just the Northern Territory, but around the country. Starting with Ben's grandfather, they've played on that same patch of turf, the home of their beloved St Mary's Football Club, since the 1950s.

Speaking to AFL.com.au among dozens of family members who were eating a smorgasbord of freshly caught seafood and game the day after Gold Coast beat the Bulldogs, Long is acutely aware of the tradition he is carrying on.

"I was texting Daniel how excited I was to play with him up here," he said.

"We grew up together, playing at one club, and now to get to play at the top level together in front of friends and family. It's special.

"I was thinking not too long ago that being at the highest level for a few years you can get caught in the flow of things.

"You have time to reflect, and coming up here and running out with the boys and seeing the family in the race, for a second there I just thought about what it really means to them.

"Seeing my young nephews and cousins, that was me back in the day, it gave me a better view, reflection of what it means to me.

"I don't forget where I came from. This footy club (St Mary's) has done a lot for me and my family. It definitely means a lot, and something I'll keep remembering."

Long grew up with a football in his hands.

As a junior, he'd play in the mornings with his mates and cousins and then stay throughout the day to watch the older grades, sprinting on to the field during breaks in play to kick the ball around.

He had role models everywhere.

His father, Chris, was one of seven brothers that played seniors at Saints. Uncle Michael would have a Hall of Fame career at Essendon that included two premierships and countless other individual accolades.

Cousin Anthony would be drafted by the Bombers, but not get a senior game, while another cousin, Cyril Rioli, would be a driving force behind Hawthorn winning four premierships.

"Seeing my cousins get to AFL level … they were people I aspired to be like," Long said.

"It was definitely something I wanted to get to as a young fella.

"No-one pushed me in the family. I was well supported by the people around me.

"We're a big family and a proud family, so it was something I had to think about and carry, who I wanted to be … how I wanted to carry myself, and the name, and I'm still striving to be at the top and do my family proud."

Ben Long with the Long family, including Essendon premiership player Michael (far right), at St Mary's Football Club, NT. Picture: Supplied

Long spent six seasons at St Kilda, playing both as a forward and defender, before heading to the Suns at the end of 2022.

After playing 15 games in his first season at Carrara in the backline, a new coach bought a new move in 2024.

Damien Hardwick has already joked what a poor decision it was to leave the 27-year-old on the sidelines until round eight last season, but once selecting him in the forward line, he has not been let down.

With his mix of aerial prowess, which allows him to compete against players much taller than his own 184cm stature, and speed at ground level, Long has proved a difficult match-up for opponents.

He has played the role for exactly a season now, and pocketed in excess of 40 goals, which is exceptional in anyone's language.

"I feel I'm quite versatile," Long said.

"I try to base my game off being a small forward that can compete in the air and still being dangerous at ground level.

"Part of being a small forward is bringing that pressure and my game flows on from there."

Ben Long in action during the match between Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Long's famous "Uncle Mick" was among 30 family members that saw him play against the Bulldogs last Saturday night. You can't miss their pride and vociferous support.

The humble champion that kicked one of the all-time great Grand Final goals on his way to the Norm Smith Medal in 1993, said seeing Ben play was special.

"We love it when he comes home," Michael said.

"We want him to do well and further his career. His dad and mum are very proud. Our family is very close, like any family."

Ben's understated father, Chris, said seeing his son play on his junior home ground was uplifting.

"When you first start it's for fun … he wanted to do this, and we supported him," he said.

"He got there. It gives you goosebumps. You want him to play well and have a win, and we got to see both."

Stephen Michael (right) and Michael Long at the Indigenous All Stars game at Optus Stadium in February 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Long has a perfect 5-0 record in Darwin.

"Seeing Ben run around, and Daniel too, there's a sense of pride seeing your nephews play, the legacy," Michael said.

"You ride all the bumps with them, the ups and downs of what football can bring you.

"You never forget where you come from, it’s always embedded."

Connor Budarick, Daniel Rioli, Ben Long and Touk Miller sing the song after Gold Coast's win over Melborune at the MCG in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Which brings us back to St Mary's, the club built in conjunction with the Catholic Church in 1952 to give Tiwi Islanders working in Darwin the chance to play organised footy.

The club has won a record 34 NTFL senior men's premierships.

"Out of that comes a legacy," Michael said. "My opportunity came out of that. A lot of my brothers were household names before I started playing for Saints.

"I don't reflect a lot, but I have enormous respect for the game and what it's done, broken down barriers.

"Never forget to thank the game for what it's done, the legacy and opportunity."

Ben's next opportunity to carry that legacy comes on Thursday night against Hawthorn, at that very same ground his famous family has made its own for well over half a century.