Carlton had the momentum for large parts of the match but couldn't put Sydney away, before the Swans pulled away in the final quarter

Michael Voss speaks to his players during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss was left "pissed off" as his side were overrun after holding a lead at the main break for a fifth time this season in a 16-point defeat to Sydney.

The Blues were in front at every change but had few answers as the Swans snatched the lead with two goals in the opening three minutes of the final term then pulled away to their fourth win of the season on Friday night.

SWANS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

The loss extends the Blues' hoodoo at the SCG, with only two victories from their past 19 matches against the Swans at the venue for a dire record that stretches back to 1994.

"I guess it's stating the obvious, isn't it, they finished off the game better than us," Voss said.

"I think that's what makes you pretty pissed off, to be honest. We had the game where we wanted it and we couldn't finish off the game."

Learn More 08:15

The Blues had the early momentum with captain Patrick Cripps leading the way, but Swans midfielder Chad Warner helped his side stay in the game before Isaac Heeney took command of the second half.

Heeney finished with a career-high 38 disposals and equal career-high 18 contested possessions, while booting two goals including the sealer.

"Heeney and Warner, we put a heap of effort into them in our planning, and we couldn't get it done in the second half and they got off the chain," Voss said.

"We were pretty determined to come here and do well at this venue. To have the game largely going in our favour, there was some really good method in the way we played in the early parts of the game … but you have got to close the deal, and we weren't good enough to close it."

Learn More 07:18

Voss was also frustrated over a late and high bump by Swans forward Joel Amartey on Blues substitute Jordan Boyd with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.

"He's not doing so well in there at the moment, so I'm sure that'll get looked at and get looked at very closely, and should be treated accordingly," the Blues coach said.

Learn More 00:36

The Swans also lost a player to concussion when Aaron Francis was forced out of the game at the main break after copping friendly fire from teammate Brodie Grundy in a marking contest.

The loss of Francis and potential suspension of Amartey would be another blow to the Swans' key position stocks that have been undermanned for much of the season.

Amartey finished with two goals in his first game since sustaining a hamstring injury in round five but could be set for another stint on the sidelines, while midfielder Justin McInerney will also be sweating on the MRO's review of a bump on Jack Silvagni in the second term.

Learn More 10:28

"For Aaron to be subbed out concussed wasn't ideal, he's played an important role for us," Sydney coach Dean Cox said.

"Then the Joel one, I've had a brief look at it, but that'll be in the AFL's hands now.

"We want to make sure that we play within the rules and this was no different, so it was good to have him back, he provided a really strong focal point for our playing group.

"We make sure that our forwards want to chase out and put as much pressure on the opposition, just in the right way."