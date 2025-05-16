Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY stars Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner have lit a spark in a dreary clash with Carlton to lift their side to a critical 16-point triumph on Friday night at the SCG.

The Swans were hanging on for much of the match as the Blues failed to make the most of their early momentum before the home side surged a five-goal-to-two final term in a low-scoring contest to clinch the 11.12 (78) to 9.8 (62) win.

It wasn't pretty as both sides found it hard to adapt to the slippery conditions after a day of downpours in Sydney, until the Swans' dynamic midfield duo took matters into their own hands.

On a night where class shone through, Heeney finished with game-highs of 38 disposals and 10 clearances, as well as two goals including the sealer with three minutes remaining, although the gun midfielder might have settled the game much sooner if not for also booting five behinds.

Heeney went on to be awarded the Goodes-O'Loughlin Medal as best afield in the annual Marn Grook match, but Warner was hardly outdone by his midfield partner as he gathered 30 disposals and booted two goals while ensuring the Swans stayed within reach of the Blues early.

Hard-running midfielder Justin McInerney was important for the Swans with 24 disposals and a goal, but will be sweating on the MRO's verdict on a high bump that sent Jack Silvagni crashing to the turf.

Silvagni was cleared of concussion but was later subbed out due to a groin issue.

The come-from-behind victory helps the Swans stay in touch with the top eight after slumping to a 3-6 record heading into the clash with the Blues.

The Swans had their own issue with a player sustaining a head knock when Aaron Francis came off second best following a blow from leaping teammate Brodie Grundy's thigh in a marking contest.

Play was stopped for more than a minute as Francis slowly made his way to the bench and underwent a head injury assessment before being ruled out at the main break.

Angus Sheldrick was a useful addition to the Swans' engine room from the opening bounce with 21 disposals and four clearances after starting his past five matches as the sub.

The Blues made a strong start with the opening goal and locked the ball forward to have 20-9 inside 50s but failed to make the most of their dominance with one major separating the teams at the first change.

That set the tone for much of the match as the Blues peppered their forward 50 but were unable to put the Swans away as their horror record at the SCG has now stretched to 17 defeats from their past 19 visits to take on the hosts.

Blues ruck Marc Pittonet hit the ground running in his first game of the season in the absence of Tom De Koning with five clearances in the opening term, before Swans big man Grundy fought back to come out on top with 19-12 disposals and 8-7 clearances.

Captain Patrick Cripps led the way for the Blues after booting the opening goal of the game and went on to finish with 26 disposals and two majors, while Adam Cerra was also useful with 33 touches.

Charlie Curnow booted three goals and Harry McKay added two majors but questions remain over how the Blues can take full advantage of their tall timber as they again floundered in the forward half.

Heeney stunner makes most of good fortune

Sydney rode their luck when awarded a free kick for out of bounds on the full after Mitch McGovern stretched a boot out to block a dribbled shot from Isaac Heeney. The Carlton defender got a bump ball off his boot that would be more familiar during summer at the SCG but was shocked to see Heeney handed a set shot even if it would be from the toughest of angles. Heeney made no mistake with an exquisite left foot snap that kept the Swans within reach during the second term while replays showed the ball had bounced once before going over the boundary line.

SCG horror streak returns to haunt the Blues

Carlton led Sydney for much of the night at the SCG without quite doing enough to put the home side away. But when the Swans finally surged in the final term, the Blues had few answers in scenes that are all too familiar on their visits to the venue. The Blues have now lost 17 of their past 19 matches against the Swans at the venue for a three-decades long hoodoo that started in 1994. This narrow loss would become one of the most gut-wrenching in the streak where the average margin of each defeat is now 42 points in favour of the Swans.

Swans send warning shot to underperforming guns

Oliver Florent has been a mainstay in the Sydney line up since the start of 2020 and sits third in the competition on the current list of players for the most consecutive games with 129. But the midfielder-turned-defender was handed a new role against Carlton on Friday night when he started as the substitute for the first time in his nine-year career. The 26-year-old was called into action at the main break when Aaron Francis was forced out due to a concussion, and went on to finish with 11 disposals to stake his claim for a swift return to the starting side.

Francis Evans is challenged by Oliver Florent during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY 3.2 5.3 6.7 11.12 (78)

CARLTON 4.2 6.4 7.6 9.8 (62)

GOALS

Sydney: Ch.Warner 2, Heeney 2, Amartey 2, Hamling, Hayward, McInerney, Grundy, Campbell

Carlton: Curnow 3, Cripps 2, McKay 2, Durdin, Walsh

BEST

Sydney: Heeney, Ch.Warner, McInerney, Grundy, Sheldrick, Roberts, Rowbottom

Carlton: Cripps, Cerra, Hewett, McKay, Curnow, Lord

INJURIES

Sydney: Francis (concussion)

Carlton: Silvagni (groin), Boyd (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Ollie Florent (replaced Aaron Francis at half-time)

Carlton: Jordan Boyd (replaced Jack Silvagni in the third quarter)

Crowd: 39,082 at the SCG