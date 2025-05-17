It was one-way traffic all night as the Western Bulldogs thrashed Essendon by 91 points

Bailey Dale during the round 10 match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium, May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TEN ROUNDS into the season, with a winter chill in the air for the first time all year, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders.

Essendon wasn't considered by many to be a legitimate finals hope this year, but the popular wisdom about the Western Bulldogs varied much more wildly.

Based on the scintillating 91-point demolition of the Dons, 18.19 (127) to 5.6 (36), it's time to start taking the Dogs as a premiership threat.

Aside from a goalless opening 10 minutes, the Bombers were outplayed for the entire game, with stagnant and sideways ball movement unable to pierce the Dogs' full-ground defence.

Such were the ball-winning ways of the Western Bulldogs, half-back Bailey Dale had an equal-career high 39 touches just before three-quarter time, and broke the club record of 47 held by Jack Macrae and Ryan Griffen to finish with 49.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:58 Scott post-match, R10: 'Equally, as good as they were, we were poor' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round ten’s match against Western Bulldogs

10:50 Beveridge post-match, R10: 'His instincts, his game sense is as good as anyone' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round ten’s match against Essendon

02:53 New top Dog: Dale breaks club record with 49 Bailey Dale goes where no Bulldog has gone before, amassing a whopping 49 disposals in his side’s demolition of the Bombers

08:13 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Essendon The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:47 West shrugs off Bomber for fun in powerful goal Rhylee West adds to his stellar night by brushing off a Don with brute strength before slotting his fourth

00:38 Buk-mark it: Khamis rises for hanger Buku Khamis soars high for a stunning grab as the Bulldogs continue to run rampant at Marvel Stadium

00:50 Bontempelli at it again with exquisite skill Marcus Bontempelli produces another moment of pure class, making a difficult finish look effortless

00:43 Martin motors free for rare Bombers major Nic Martin breaks into space and delivers a much-needed goal for Essendon early in the second half

01:03 Through the legs: Genius English assist wows fans Tim English delivers a moment of magic with a no-look tap to Tom Liberatore for a remarkable goal

01:27 ‘Don’t like that at all’: Dogs double up after tough call The Bulldogs make the most of a contentious call against Mason Redman, earning a double goal after contact on Laitham Vandermeer

00:43 Bont blows it open with brute strength Marcus Bontempelli muscles his way through a crowded pack to kick a powerful opening goal

Bailey Williams had a chance to deliver the ball to Dale for number 50, but turned away and kicked forward, putting his hands to his head when he realised, while the crowd let out an audible sigh when the final siren went.

Marcus Bontempelli set the tone early, looking a class above whether it was pushing back for an intercept, delivering a laser pass inside 50, kicking the opening goal or setting up the second.

The Dogs' pressure then kicked into gear as the ball lived in their forward line for the quarter.

The defensive errors compounded for Essendon. Buku Khamis was left on the goal line by himself. Tim English – who doesn't have the fastest reaction time – had enough to fumble one metre out and creatively flick the ball backwards, for a completely free Tom Liberatore to pounce.

The margin was 42 at the first break. Essendon had just three points to its name. The Western Bulldogs kicked seven goals for the term, all in the space of 20 minutes. The game was done.

It was one of those matches where soaring confidence meant every one-handed mark was hauled in, every speculative snap curled truly, and every smother was well and truly landed.

By contrast, the Bomber fans had moved on from Bronx cheers to booing their own players by the second term, but the masses were appeased with a strong mark across the pack and snap goal from Xavier Duursma, the team's first major coming 17 minutes into the second quarter.

Nic Martin took a stunning mark back with the flight and was met heavily by Sam Davidson, with a 50m penalty paid, but the Dog appeared to be legitimately contesting the mark himself.

At one point in the third term, small forward Rhylee West had outscored Essendon, 3.1 to 2.4.

It was a dirty night for the Dons, with Martin, Archie Roberts and Mason Redman trying hard, while ruck Todd Goldstein performed well in the stoppages. Sam Durham provided a spark when the first-quarter tag on Ed Richards was released.

The only sour note for the Dogs was a hamstring injury to young small forward Arty Jones, who was subbed out in the second quarter.

Complete Dogs dominance

Sometimes the scoreline can be deceiving. This was not one of those games. Aside from Goldstein playing a lone hand in the ruck, the Western Bulldogs controlled every facet of the game. Luke Beveridge's men recorded an astonishing 61 inside 50s, 85 more disposals, eight more clearances and 12 more marks inside 50.

Double-goal trouble

While it had absolutely no bearing on the end result, it's safe to say the rare double-goal conceded by Essendon in the first term helped the Bulldogs gain momentum. Lachie McNeil had snapped truly for the Dogs' third goal, with Mason Redman dropping a cheeky elbow into Laitham Vandermeer's stomach. It was on the softer side of post-goal free kicks, but the penalty gifted the Dogs their fourth, and away they went.

Khamis' climb

Playing up forward, the versatile Dog soared high for a genuine Mark of the Year contender. With a perfect run and jump at the footy, he planted his knee cleanly on Ben McKay's shoulders, with no hands required. While his subsequent shot drifted, he's put his name in the running for the end-of-year-award, and kicked three for the game.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 7.3 10.8 15.13 18.19 (127)

ESSENDON 0.3 1.3 4.4 5.6 (36)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: West 4, Khamis 3, Richards 2, Bontempelli 2, McNeil, Vandermeer, Liberatore, Naughton, Davidson, Kennedy, Williams

Essendon: Duursma, Martin, Perkins, Durham, Wright

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Dale, Liberatore, West, Bontempelli, Richards, Khamis

Essendon: Durham, Goldstein, Redman, Roberts

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Jones (hamstring)

Essendon: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Lachie Bramble (replaced Jones in the second term)

Essendon: Dylan Shiel (replaced El-Hawli at half-time)

Crowd: 47,266 at Marvel Stadium