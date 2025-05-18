Narrm stuns Brisbane at its Gabba fortress for its fourth win of the season

Kozzy Pickett celebrates a goal for Narrm against Melbourne in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A POWERHOUSE fourth quarter has lifted Narrm to a stunning 11-point upset win over Brisbane at the Gabba on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing by 14 points at the final change, the Demons overwhelmed the premier with their pressure and intensity, outnumbering them at contests and eventually translating it to the scoreboard.

Kicking four goals to one in the last term, they won 14.15 (99) to 13.10 (88) for their fourth victory of a difficult season.

Led by another imperious ruck performance by skipper Max Gawn, Narrm dominated contests and camped the ball inside 50, forcing Brisbane into repeated turnovers late in the match.

Gawn finished with 22 touches and eight clearances to be the game's most influential player, helping Narrm to a critical 18-11 centre clearance advantage.

Jake Melksham was magnificent in not only kicking four goals, but quelling the impact of Lions skipper Harris Andrews, while Kysaiah Pickett (2.4 from 21 touches) also had a big afternoon.

Christian Petracca, Trent Rivers and Jake Bowey also had great games on an afternoon the Demons never gave up.

Brisbane led by as much as 24 points in the first half, but uncharacteristically were sloppy going inside 50 before half-time and then appeared to run out of legs late in the match as Narrm outworked them to most contests.

Unlikely forward Darcy Gardiner kicked four goals in a career-best outing, but despite big numbers from midfield brigade Lachie Neale (30), Will Ashcroft (30) and Hugh McCluggage (28), it wasn't enough.

After a draw against North Melbourne last weekend, the loss leaves Brisbane in second place after 10 rounds.

Following a couple of weeks where their free-flowing attack had been stifled, the Lions let the handbrake off in the first quarter.

Keidean Coleman lasered his first kick 50m into the corridor to open up an early scoring shot, while Dayne Zorko, McCluggage and Ashcroft all had plenty of ball through the middle of the ground.

Logan Morris kicked two early goals, the second from a perfect Darcy Fort tap to McCluggage, while Charlie Cameron gifted two goals to teammates with exquisite passes.

Trailing by four goals early in the second term, Narrm kept coming.

With Gawn having his way in the ruck after Oscar McInerney was a late withdrawal, the Demons kicked three of the final four goals to trail by just 13 points at the main break.

Brisbane, so daring and precise in the opening term, had a number of mis-steps going inside 50 in the second, turning the ball over repeatedly and keeping their opponents in the contest.

Oliver tags again

A week after Clayton Oliver was sent to Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe in a tagging role, the four-time best and fairest winner was at it again, this time against dual Brownlow medallist, Lachie Neale. Oliver stuck to the Lions champion like glue at stoppage, but Neale found his way into space between contests as the pair waged an engrossing battle. Oliver kicked a critical goal during the third quarter to punctuate his 23-disposal performance that also included seven clearances.

Clayton Oliver during Narrm's game against Brisbane in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Kiddy's first game back

After 14 months out following a knee reconstruction, Keidean Coleman played his first senior game for the Lions in 2025. It's easy to forget that he was second in Norm Smith Medal voting in Brisbane's Grand Final loss in 2023, and although he wasn't at his absolute best on Sunday, he showed plenty of classy touches that would get Lions fans excited. His first kick was a 50m dart into the corridor that set up a score for the home team and he finished with 19 disposals.

Keidean Coleman during Brisbane's match against Narrm in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE 6.3 8.7 12.9 13.10 (88)

NARRM 3.4 6.6 10.7 14.15 (99)

GOALS

Brisbane: Gardiner 4, Morris 3, McCluggage, Hipwood, Fletcher, Bailey, Ah Chee, McKenna

Narrm: Melksham 4, Pickett 2, Sparrow, Rivers, Oliver, McDonald, Langdon, Johnson, Fritsch, Chandler

BEST

Brisbane: Fletcher, McCluggage, Bailey, Ashcroft

Narrm: Gawn, Pickett, Rivers, Petracca, Melksham, Bowey

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Narrm: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Oscar McInerney (soreness) replaced by Darcy Fort

Narrm: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Conor McKenna (replaced Kai Lohmann during the fourth quarter)

Narrm: Bayley Fritsch (replaced Harry Sharp during the third quarter)

Crowd: 30,473 at the Gabba