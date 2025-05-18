The Eagles have finally broken through for their first win of the season

Brady Hough celebrates a goal during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A DETERMINED Waalitj Marawar played with courage and skill to beat Euro-Yroke by 28 points on Sunday, standing up to secure the first win of Andrew McQualter's tenure as the heartbroken club paid tribute to premiership player Adam Selwood.

In a performance that highlighted the new style McQualter is implementing, the Eagles made a fast start and extended their lead through the first three quarters, seeing off a brief threat in the final term to win 16.12 (108) to 12.8 (80) at Optus Stadium.

EAGLES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

It was the club's first win since beating North Melbourne in round 22 last season, snapping an 11-game losing streak and ensuring the club celebrated with the old team song it has reverted to for the first time this year.

The crowd erupted on the final siren, with the Eagles playing a tough, high-pressure brand that made life difficult for the Saints all day, with Ross Lyon's men suffering their fifth loss in six weeks.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:03 'Anyone struggling, please reach out': Allen's heartfelt message Oscar Allen speaks candidly post-game following the tragic loss of former Eagle Adam Selwood

00:34 Higgins pearler gives Saints late sniff Jack Higgins curls home his fourth major to bring Euro-Yroke back into the contest

00:29 Huge Harley hanger electrifies Optus Stadium Harley Reid soars over teammate Oscar Allen for a big speccy to send the crowd into another frenzy

00:41 'No hassle for Hough': Eagle's first sends stadium wild Brady Hough lights up Optus Stadium after nailing his first goal in the big league, drawing a huge reaction from his coach as well

00:33 Saints spark some hope going end to end in a flash Darcy Wilson caps off a brilliant transition play for Euro-Yroke

00:41 Waalitj Marawar musters another as Williams gets creative Bailey Williams shows terrific goal nous to get a quick kick off for another major

00:48 Reid rips one from beyond the arc Harley Reid slots a superb major on the run and follows it with a unique celebration

00:42 Hunt delivers sweet nutmeg for soccer-inspired major Jayden Hunt shows plenty of skill to deliver a brilliant goal in the first term

00:42 Cripps connection pure as Eagles start hot Jamie Cripps kicks a brilliant goal around the body as Waalitj Marawar builds an early lead

01:08 Emotions flow as Eagles honour Adam Selwood Crowd and players pause for a moment’s silence to remember former Eagle Adam Selwood after his tragic passing

A late rally that was led by five-goal star Jack Higgins gave the home team a brief scare before Liam Ryan steadied the ship with back-to-back goals to seal a significant win for the club.

Defender-turned-midfielder Brady Hough was outstanding with 24 disposals and a goal, while Harley Reid (15 and two goals) played a game-breaking cameo through the middle stages.

Learn More 01:08

Ruck Matt Flynn (17 disposals and 30 hitouts) competed hard against in-form Saint Rowan Marshall (27 and 40), with co-captains Liam Duggan and Oscar Allen and leaders Jack Graham and Jake Waterman also standing up at key times.

The Eagles jumped into the game with excellent pressure and were rewarded, locking the ball in their front half and kicking early goals through Waterman and Flynn.

When veteran forward Jamie Cripps converted after a crafty sidestep and snap, the home team looked to have the game on its terms, dominating forward entries 17-10 on the way to a 12-point lead at the first break.

Reid was the star of the second quarter, intercepting a kick-in and converting on the run from 50m to ignite Eagles fans on a sombre day and reveal cracks in the way the Saints were playing.

Learn More 00:48

He delivered again from long-range with a set shot, pushing the margin out to 25 points and racking up seven disposals for the quarter to continue his reemergence as a game-breaking midfielder after a slow start to the season.

Jack Sinclair, who had 20 disposals to half-time, and Marshall provided drive for the Saints, with Higgins kicking his first goal for the game on the eve of the main break to cut the margin to 19 points at the main break.

Ruck Bailey Williams played in partnership with Flynn on Sunday and delivered as a forward, kicking a clever goal to start the third quarter before Allen extended the lead further.

The Saints looked capable of making a run and kicked back-to-back goals late in the term, but Hough stepped up to ensure the Eagles won their third quarter for the game with his first career goal.

Learn More 00:41

The final term was an avalanche of goals as the Saints searched for a way back into the game. They looked capable at one point as Higgins threatened with a pair of early goals that cut the margin to 17 points.

The Eagles showed poise to take their chances, however, with Graham, Williams and Ryan all converting high pressure set shots to make sure of the result in a win that meant plenty more than just four points.

Selwood remembered by heartbroken Eagles

A moment of silence was held before Sunday's game after the tragic loss of Adam Selwood this week, with a video tribute played on the big screens at half-time to remember the 2006 premiership hero. Selwood played 187 games for the Eagles between 2002-2013, with former teammate Jamie Cripps pointing to the sky and his black armband after his first-quarter goal. Selwood held coaching and administrative roles at the Eagles after his retirement and his loss would have devastated many past colleagues at the club, including his premiership coach John Worsfold and other members of the current football department.

The mini model is emerging

It was always going to take time, but new Waalitj Marawar coach Andrew McQualter is starting to stamp his style on this Eagles team. Sunday's maiden win for the coach was marked by high pressure, front-half dominance, and an ability to launch off opposition turnovers. The Eagles have been building, but their hunger for the contest on Sunday was at a new level against the Saints, preventing the visitors from ever having any flow to their game. With players finding form and the game style clicking in recent weeks, there should be more wins on the horizon for the club.

WAALITJ MARAWAR 4.2 7.5 10.10 16.12 (108)

EURO-YROKE 2.2 4.4 6.6 12.8 (80)

GOALS

Waalitj Marawar: Williams 2, Waterman 2, Ryan 2, Reid 2, Allen 2, Hunt, Hough, Hewett, Graham, Flynn, Cripps

Euro-Yroke: Higgins 5, Wood 2, Wilson 2, Sharman, Marshall, Hall

BEST

Waalitj Marawar: Hough, Reid, Graham, Flynn, Duggan, Baker, Williams, Ryan

Euro-Yroke: Higgins, Marshall, Sinclair, Wilkie, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilson



INJURIES

Waalitj Marawar: Owies (calf)

Euro-Yroke: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Waalitj Marawar: Tom Gross (replaced Matt Owies in the second quarter)

Euro-Yroke: Tobie Travaglia (replaced Angus McLennan in the third quarter)

Crowd: 42,860 at Optus Stadium