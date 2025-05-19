A tough match committee looms for Sam Mitchell and his coaches this week ahead of a clash with Brisbane

Jarman Impey in action during Hawthorn's win over Richmond in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN faces a selection squeeze ahead of Saturday's blockbuster clash against reigning premier Brisbane at the MCG, with Jai Newcombe returning from the Northern Territory in a moon boot.

The 2024 Peter Crimmins medallist tweaked his ankle in last Thursday night's loss to Gold Coast at TIO Stadium, but completed a light session at Waverley Park on Monday.

Josh Battle suffered a corked shin in Darwin, but like Newcombe, isn't considered in doubt for this weekend.

Sam Mitchell has four fit and available senior players to fit into his 23 after the Hawks made some management decisions for the clash against the Suns.

Irishman Conor Nash has served the four-game suspension he copped for a striking Geelong star Gryan Miers on Easter Monday.

Jarman Impey remained in Melbourne for the arrival of his first child and will return against the Lions.

Ned Reeves finished with 34 hitouts against Jarrod Witts and Ned Moyle in the Top End, after the Hawks opted to rest Lloyd Meek following his heavy workload to start the year.

Jack Gunston was managed on the five-day turnaround but is expected to slot straight back into Hawthorn's forward line.

After starting the season out of the best 23, the 33-year-old kicked 23 goals from his first seven games of 2025, averaging 3.3 per game – the second most in the AFL behind Jesse Hogan (3.7) – while averaging the most marks inside 50 (4.0) to start the season.

Mabior Chol slotted three goals in Darwin to continue his run of form, just when he his spot looked under threat after Gather Round. Since then, the 28-year-old has kicked 13 goals in five games to be ranked No.13 in the AFL for goals in 2025.

Mabior Chol celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's win over Richmond in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photoslson/AFL Photos)

Calsher Dear was substituted out of his first game of the season after replacing Gunston inside 50, finishing scoreless from five disposals in difficult conditions to start his AFL campaign after recovering from a stress fracture in his back over summer.

Hawthorn faces an interesting decision with the 19-year-old key forward, who should be better for the run, but could need more time at Box Hill to recapture the form that saw him dazzle in his debut season.

Veteran Luke Breust missed the trip due to a knock to his back and might require another week to recover before being considered for selection again.

Sam Frost didn't play at either level on the weekend after being included in the 26-man squad, while Hawthorn's two other emergencies – Henry Hustwaite and Jai Serong – starred in Box Hill's win over Gold Coast on Saturday.

Hustwaite responded emphatically after being subbed early against Melbourne and then dropped, finishing with 28 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances at People First Stadium to push his case for an instant recall.

Serong also finished with 28 touches, while Sam Butler produced his best game yet since recovering from a broken leg and Max Ramsden dominated by kicking 3.1 from 26 disposals, 17 hitouts and nine clearances against Gold Coast's third-string ruck Max Knobel.

Hawthorn remains in the top four after the loss to Gold Coast at 7-3 but more big tests are coming, starting with Chris Fagan's side this Saturday. Then Collingwood, the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide await ahead of the mid-season bye in round 15.