After a 7-2 start to the season, the Suns are looking at an ice hockey team's motto to continue their fine run

Nick Holman handballs before Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has tapped into Detroit's basketball team to build an identity in 2025, and now it is taking a leaf from the city's National Hockey League outfit to keep its hot start on track.

The Detroit Red Wings have used a "next shift mentality" to help move from one game to the next and it's something the Suns have pinched as they look to convert a 7-2 start into a maiden finals appearance.

Following gripping wins in Darwin over the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn, Gold Coast will start strong favourite against Euro-Yroke at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

As rugged forward Nick Holman explains though, the Suns are keeping the focus simple.

"Next shift in ice hockey is when it's your turn to train or play or take a moment, you have to do that," Holman said on Monday afternoon.

"We take that approach with our weeks.

"We move on from the week before and on to training and the game and what we can control – the next shift."

Coach Damien Hardwick is famous for taking snippets from team and competitions around the world to sell a story to his players.

The 'Bad Boys' Pistons of the late 1980s and early 1990s have been a compass for this season as the Suns try and build an identity.

Nine games in and it's becoming increasingly apparent what Gold Coast values on the field.

It has hung on to win matches against Kuwarna, the Bulldogs and Hawks in the dying minutes, punctuated by desperate acts on each occasion.

"That's the goal with any organisation, to form an identity," Holman said.

"Hopefully the opposition and our fans and people within the club can see what we're trying to form.

"We're not there yet, we've still got a long way to go. We're continually building on our identity."

Gold Coast players were given the weekend off to recover from the two arduous games in the Top End and a return flight home that saw them land at 7am on Friday.