A Power trio have learned the severity of the injuries they suffered against the Cats

Jason Horne-Francis is seen during Yartapuulti's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JASON Horne-Francis has been ruled out of Yartapuulti's clash against Walyalup and is facing a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Horne-Francis suffered the injury during the Power's 76-point loss to Geelong on Saturday.

The Power make the trip to face the Dockers this weekend before a bye, with Horne-Francis expected to return soon after.

While Horne-Francis is listed to miss four weeks, teammate Lachie Jones is facing up to two months on the sidelines with his hamstring strain.

Also hurt in the loss to the Cats, Josh Sinn suffered significant bruising to his hip and is unlikely to feature against the Dockers, although will be assessed throughout the week.

They join what is a growing injury list at the Power.

Learn More 17:15

Jack Lukosius (knee), Kane Farrell (knee) and Todd Marshall (Achilles) are among the other players sidelined at Yartapuulti.

The Power are 4-6 after suffering three straight losses.