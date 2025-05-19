The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 10 games are in

Brady Hough in action during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar midfielder Brady Hough has been fined for bumping a hurt Rowan Marshall in the Eagles' win over Euro-Yroke on Sunday.

After Marshall was rushed into seeing his shot on goal go out on the full late in the third quarter at Optus Stadium, Hough bumped the ruck while he was on the ground holding his shoulder.

The Match Review Officer charged Hough with making "unreasonable or unnecessary contact with an injured player".

He has been fined $1500 which can be reduced to $1000 with an early plea.

Young Saint Mattaes Phillipou remonstrated with Hough, hurting his finger.

Hough was among the Eagles' best as they recorded their first win under coach Andrew McQualter, having lost their first nine games of the season.

Narrm midfielder Clayton Oliver was the only other player charged from Sunday's games and can accept a $1000 fine with an early plea for making careless contact with an umpire.