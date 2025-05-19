The Cats will be without Patrick Dangerfield for their meeting with the Bulldogs

Patrick Dangerfield leaves the field after Geelong's clash against Yartapuulti in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG hopes captain Patrick Dangerfield will only miss one or two weeks with his hamstring injury.

The Cats have confirmed Dangerfield is a major casualty for Thursday night's home blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs.

Teammate Jack Bowes is also in doubt, with his hamstring injury potentially worse than Dangerfield's.

"Following scans on Monday, Pat is expected to miss the next one to two weeks with a low-grade right hamstring strain," Cats football boss Andrew Mackie said in a statement.

"Jack had scans late this afternoon on his right hamstring with a return to play timeline to be confirmed tomorrow once our medical team have had the chance to review the results."

Dangerfield and Bowes were among five players hurt in the injury chaos at Saturday's game.

Also on Monday, Yartapuulti confirmed Jason Horne-Francis and Lachie Jones were out of action with hamstring injuries. Jones could be sidelined for two months.

The Power said Horne-Francis could return after their round 12 bye.

Yartapuulti half-back Josh Sinn also hurt his left hip at Adelaide Oval and is in doubt for Saturday's game against Walyalup in Perth.