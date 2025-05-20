Suns tall Elliott Himmelberg has been ruled out for the remainder of 2025

Elliott Himmelberg in action at Gold Coast training on March 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast forward Elliott Himmelberg will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing the ACL in his right knee at the weekend.

Himmelberg suffered the injury against Box Hill in the VFL at People First Stadium on Saturday, with scans confirming the worst possible news early in the week.

The 26-year-old was recruited by the Suns as an unrestricted free agent in October, signing with the club until at least the end of 2027.

A versatile key position player with 50 games of senior experience to his name with Kuwarna, Himmelberg was seen as crucial support at either end of the ground.

He joins key defender Charlie Ballard on the sidelines for the rest of 2025 with a ruptured ACL.

Currently third on the ladder with a 7-2 win-loss record, Gold Coast has used Ben King, Jed Walter and Ethan Read as its key forwards, with Sam Collins and Mac Andrew locking down the key defensive posts.

Himmelberg's absence puts a big hole in its depth at both ends.