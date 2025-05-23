Chris Fagan says Brisbane has opted to take a cautious approach by resting Keidean Coleman after he pulled up sore last week

Keidean Coleman ahead of the match between Brisbane and Narrm at the Gabba in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is nothing "sinister" about Keidean Coleman being rested after just one game back from a knee reconstruction, with the half-back expected to play for Brisbane next week.

Coleman made his long-awaited return from an ACL injury against Narrm last Sunday, gathering 19 disposals in the 11-point loss.

However, the 25-year-old pulled up sore following the match and with a six-day break before facing Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday, the Lions have taken a cautious approach.

"I think he got a shock with the difference in intensity between VFL and AFL and I think we all underestimate that," Lions coach Chris Fagan said on Friday morning.

"VFL is the best we've got to prepare our players, but it is poles apart from AFL and the non-stop nature of it.

"He pulled up with a lot of general soreness. We're mindful we play Essendon next Thursday … so we just made the decision to give him a little bit longer to get ready.

"His knee was a little bit sore as well. There's nothing sinister there, but it's all part and parcel of not having played at the highest level for a fairly extended period of time."

Another player absent on Brisbane's team sheet to face the Hawks was ruckman Oscar McInerney, who will miss a second consecutive game due to soreness.

Like Coleman's case, the Lions have an eye to the Bombers game and have taken the "conservative approach" in managing their No.1 ruck choice.

With Henry Smith sidelined with a foot injury for at least another six weeks, it leaves just McInerney and Darcy Fort as viable options.

Brisbane will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak against Hawthorn in what is Fagan's 200th game in charge.

The coach was reflective when asked about the milestone before his team flew south.

"I probably never thought I'd coach a game of AFL, let alone 200, so to get to that milestone is pretty special for me and my family," he said.

"My greatest feeling is one of gratitude to all the people who have helped me along the way."

Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over St Kilda in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan highlighted his parents, men that coached him as a player in Tasmania, AFL coaches Neale Daniher and Alastair Clarkson he worked under, and mentors Phil Smyth, Leigh Matthews and current Lions football manager Danny Daly as significant people in his journey.

Then there's the Lions – staff and players.

"I'm so thankful to the Lions for giving me an opportunity," he said.

"It was a bit of a punt I reckon, taking a bloke who didn't have an AFL playing background, who was a footy manager, to be their coach … that was a brave decision."