IT WAS the ideal masterpiece from Greater Western Sydney's greatest ever.
On his special afternoon, in his 250th game, Toby Greene was on a one-man mission to prove his place not only as the best Giant in the brief history of the club, but that it would be a title he would retain for some time yet.
Greene's heroics were as unique, and typically Toby, as ever. Not content to simply change the outcome of the game in attack, as he's done so often before, he chose to step into an undermanned midfield and produce a prolific performance reminiscent of the brash youngster that first stepped through the doors of the club.
The milestone man finished with 28 disposals, three goals, 13 score involvements, six clearances, four tackles and six inside-50s to overwhelmingly inspire the side's sensational and gritty 17.8 (110) to 12.10 (82) win.
He had help, particularly forward of the ball, with the likes of Jesse Hogan (nine disposals, four goals), Jake Riccardi (nine disposals, three goals), Callum Brown (nine disposals, three goals) and Aaron Cadman (eight disposals, two goals) all ensuring Greene's midfield move wasn't felt on the scoreboard.
This time, though, Greene's influence was necessary. Leading a side that had lost four of its last five games – and had lost five of its last six at Marvel Stadium – the captain's performance was a required one. He knew it early, as well, kicking two goals in the first quarter as the match turned into a 10-goal shootout by quarter-time.
Carlton – led by a recalled Sam Docherty (30 disposals, one goal) and the forward potency of Charlie Curnow (12 disposals, three goals) had contributed to the scoring, but perhaps should have grabbed the match by the scruff of its neck throughout a second quarter it largely controlled.
However, despite enjoying the bulk of the play, the Blues kicked just 1.5 for the second quarter. When both Brown and Riccardi added late goals to close the opening half, momentum had swung in favour of the visitors. The lead, so often seesawing, surged in the Giants' direction.
While the Giants had been good value for their lead, finishing the match with five multiple goalkickers, the Blues had also been masters of their own demise. Just when Michael Voss' side had looked to stabilise things in the third quarter, reducing the deficit to just three points at one stage, they coughed up their chance.
A turnover at half-back from Harry McKay was gleefully gobbled up by Callan Ward, before another misplaced entry kick – this time from Adam Saad – saw the Giants move clear in transition and add another from Hogan. It was starting to once again look like that kind of afternoon for Carlton, the type that has blighted much of 2025.
That was summed up in the final 14 seconds. Jesse Motlop's goal, on the stroke of three-quarter time, had seemingly put the hosts in touch going into the final break. But then, in an instant, Riccardi added his third as the buzzer sounded to give the Giants crucial breathing space once more.
If it felt like a pattern was unfolding, that's because it was. Just moments later, Cooper Lord's snap brought a baying Blues crowd back into the contest. It was followed, though, by a remarkable Kieren Briggs hack from a ball-up that stunned the crowd at Marvel Stadium.
While that went close to summing up the contest, what happened next proved to be the perfect reflection. With the game begging to be killed off, up stepped Greene once again.
Marking tight on the boundary line, the Giants skipper wheeled around and then finished. Arms aloft, it was a demonstration of all his champion qualities.
Giants mix it up with Lachie
In the absence of several key midfielders – Finn Callaghan (shoulder), Stephen Coniglio (glute) and Josh Kelly (hip) among them – the Giants changed it up with Lachie Whitfield's role. The All-Australian half-back started forward for the majority of the match, but was predominantly used in a higher midfield role around the ground. It paid dividends for coach Adam Kingsley, with Whitfield still producing a performance typical of his prolific and influential best. He finished with 27 disposals, seven score involvements and eight intercepts in a pivotal display.
Cat and mouse to keep Curnow quiet
There was an amusing game of cat and mouse after virtually every goal. Carlton, seemingly desperate for Charlie Curnow to get the matchup against an inexperienced Leek Aleer, spent its time jostling with Sam Taylor to ensure the All-Australian defender couldn't man the dual Coleman Medal winner himself. Lewis Young was essentially deployed as an unorthodox tagger, tasked with the job of keeping Taylor as far from Curnow as possible. It's a tactic the Giants have often used themselves to help Jesse Hogan win a favourable matchup, but here it was being tried against them. Taylor ultimately got his way for much of the first half, forcing the Blues to swing a further change by pushing Mitch McGovern to full-forward in an effort to occupy Aleer.
Blues fans honour Walls' memory
There was a poignant moment at 12.42pm on Saturday, just seven minutes into Carlton's clash, when the home fans rose for the late, great Robert Walls. The Blues legend, who wore No.42 during his 218-game playing career at the club, passed away earlier this month. After helping bring four premierships to Princes Park, three as a player and one as a coach, the Carlton faithful honoured Walls with a minute's applause when the clock struck the 42nd minute in a fantastic tribute to the much-loved figure. Rather fittingly, the special moment was marked by Charlie Curnow drilling a long-range goal – the first of the afternoon – as the claps cascading from the crowd continued.
CARLTON 5.1 6.6 9.9 12.10 (82)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.2 8.4 12.5 17.8 (110)
GOALS
Carlton: Curnow 3, Fogarty 2, Cripps, Hollands, White, Docherty, Motlop, Lord, Cerra
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Brown 3, Riccardi 3, Greene 3, Cadman 2, Ward, Briggs
BEST
Carlton: Cripps, Cerra, Docherty, Walsh, Haynes, Lord
Greater Western Sydney: Greene, Whitfield, Ash, Jones, Hogan, Green, Thomas
INJURIES
Carlton: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Jaxon Binns (replaced Blake Acres at three-quarter time)
Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston (replaced Cody Angove in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 36,468 at Marvel Stadium