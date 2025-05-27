Check out your club's top three of highest Player Rating differentials in wins compared to losses

Nick Watson, Noah Anderson and Harry McKay. Pictures: AFL Photos

FROM high impact dynamos to big goalkicking forwards, some players carry their whole side with them when they're in top form.

They are the good omen players; when they play well, your club normally wins.

So, who is that player at your club?

In a week where Will Day's impact on Hawthorn has been a major talking point, it is worth looking a little further afield for another barometer at the Hawks.

The Hawks' record without Day, their star midfielder, has worsened in the past month and now stands at 6-10 since the start of 2024 compared to 16-4 when he has been in the side.

But for those not on the injury list at Hawthorn, the performance of forward dynamo Nick Watson has been a strong guide of whether or not a Hawks win is incoming.

Nick Watson celebrates during the round eight match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Player impact can be highly subjective, but Champion Data’s Player Ratings* – the stats provider's complex algorithm that measures influence on games – can provide some clues. And in 29 career games so far, Watson's Player Rating is 5.4 points higher in wins than it is in losses.

But while Watson's differential is the highest at the Hawks, he is a fair way down the list across the AFL.

The highest Player Ratings differential in wins vs losses since the start of 2024 belongs to Richmond's Rhyan Mansell (+8.8 in wins), while Noah Anderson's hot form at Gold Coast (+8.0 in wins) has been welcome for the Suns in their strong start to the season.

While West Coast has won just six games since the start of last year, the key players in those wins are clear. Both Oscar Allen and Harley Reid are 7.6 points better in wins than losses, while Liam Ryan is +5.6 in those six victories.

Harley Reid celebrates a goal during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It's perhaps not surprising to see low possession, high impact forward-half players like Watson, Reid and Ryan all feature. Similarly, Lachie Schultz and Darcy Byrne-Jones lead their respective clubs for differential, while Chad Warner is +4.2 in wins compared to losses at Sydney.

Tall forwards feature heavily as well, with forward-turned-defender Daniel Turner (+7.8 in wins), Nick Larkey (+6.8), Harry McKay (+4.4) and Taylor Walker (+4.0) all with the biggest differentials at their clubs, while Jesse Hogan is +5.6 in wins compared to losses.

Perhaps the most interesting club leader is Fremantle ruck Sean Darcy, whose Player Rating is 4.7 points higher in Dockers wins than it is in losses. His ruck partner, Luke Jackson, is +4.0 to be second at the club.

* Player Ratings is a sophisticated algorithm from Champion Data. It assesses every action of every player in every game and assigns points to paint a complete picture of every player's impact on a game

Taylor Walker - +4.0

Jordan Dawson - +3.9

Izak Rankine - +3.6

Hugh McCluggage - +5.0

Charlie Cameron - +4.3

Jack Payne - +4.2

Harry McKay - +4.4

Tom De Koning - +3.9

Jesse Motlop - +3.9

Lachie Shultz - +4.4

Jack Crisp - +4.1

Bobby Hill - +3.1

Archie Perkins - +3.8

Ben Hobbs - +2.4

Archie Roberts - +2.1

Sean Darcy - +4.7

Luke Jackson - +4.0

Caleb Serong - +3.8

Jack Bowes - +4.7

Jeremy Cameron - +4.4

Shannon Neale - +4.2

Noah Anderson - +8.0

Touk Miller - +6.4

Ben Long - +5.4

Stephen Coniglio - +6.9

Jesse Hogan - +5.6

Darcy Jones - +5.5

Nick Watson - +5.4

Calsher Dear - +3.9

Connor Macdonald - +3.8

Daniel Turner - +7.8

Christian Petracca - +4.4

Jake Melksham - +3.7

Nick Larkey - +6.8

Luke Davies-Uniacke - +4.9

Tom Powell - +4.6

Darcy Byrne-Jones - +3.8

Sam Powell-Pepper - +3.6

Connor Rozee - +3.4

Rhyan Mansell - +8.8

Seth Campbell - +5.8

Tom Lynch - +3.7

Hunter Clark - +4.9

Cooper Sharman - +4.8

Zak Jones - +4.6

Chad Warner - +4.2

James Jordon - +4.0

Taylor Adams - +3.4

Harley Reid - +7.6

Oscar Allen - +7.6

Liam Ryan - +5.6

James Harmes - +6.7

Oskar Baker - +5.8

Jason Johannisen - +4.3