Patrick Dangerfield and Sarah Rowe with the Kids Go Free cheersquad. Credit: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce that Kids Go Free month will return nationally in 2025 across Rounds 16-19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season, thanks to valued partner Coles.

In celebration of the kids, Kids Go Free…thanks to Coles will see children aged 14 years and under able to attend the footy for free* at all matches played between Thursday 26 June and Sunday 20 July, coinciding with school holidays across the country.

This year marks the fourth year of the Kids Go Free initiative, which saw a 12.8% uplift in junior attendance through the campaign period compared to the season average last year, as well as a growth in new audiences with 24,500 people purchasing junior tickets for the first time in the 2024 season.

Throughout the campaign, matches will have nominated ticket categories with junior tickets free, plus kids of all ages will have the chance to enjoy plenty of family-focused activities with enhanced match-days full of entertainment, giveaways and more.

In addition, Round 21 will also see Kids Go Free in Victoria thanks to a collaboration with the Victorian Government, with kids 14-and-under able to attend five blockbuster matches in Victoria for free.

The initiative is part of the Victorian Government’s AFL Events Package which includes support for the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade and Footy Festival.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Bec Haagsma said Kids Go Free initiatives were important offerings for families.



“The AFL is excited to bring back Kids Go Free month across the competition and in Victoria for Round 21, and we thank our valued partner Coles and the Victorian Government for making these initiatives possible,” Ms Haagsma said.



“We understand families across the country are managing cost-of-living pressures and Kids Go Free…thanks to Coles and Round 21 in Victoria will allow families to enjoy a day at the footy with enhanced match-day activations for the whole family to enjoy!”



Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: “Sport should be accessible to all kids, no matter their background. We are the sporting capital of Australia, and this partnership means even more people can get caught up in the excitement of footy as Victoria gears up for finals fever."



Coles Head of Sponsorships and Events Carmel Horvath said: “Coles is committed to helping Australian families eat and live better every day and we’re proud to team up with the AFL to give back to fans this season. This fantastic initiative reinforces Coles’ investment in grassroots sport and aims to encourage more children to get inspired by footy, get outdoors, and stay active.”

Geelong FC AFL captain, Coles Ambassador and dad of three Patrick Dangerfield said: “It's fantastic to have an initiative like this where families can bring their kids to the footy and experience the thrill of the game together. Kids Go Free thanks to Coles will make match days more exciting for the entire family.”



Quotes attributable to Collingwood FC AFLW star and Coles Ambassador Sarah Rowe said: “It’s so exciting for Rounds 16-19 and to partner with Coles, it’s an amazing initiative for so many families to take their kids and have a great day out at the footy.”



As part of this month's celebrations, AFL PLAY and Sherrin are encouraging all kids to play their own way though the ‘Design Your Own Sherrin’ competition. A competition that puts the design of the ball into the hands of kids, with the winners vying for a chance to have their design produced and delivered to their school for their classmates to enjoy.



Adelaide Oval and People First Stadium match day tickets are available now, with tickets for Marvel Stadium and MCG matches available from 12pm AEST today for club members and from 12pm AEST on Wednesday 4 June for general public.



All other venues tickets will go on sale from tomorrow with further details available here



For more information on how to redeem the Kids Go Free Offer across Rounds 16-19 (All Venues) and Round 21 (Victorian Venues Only) head to kidsgofree.afl



*Terms and conditions apply, subject to capacity and availability. Tickets must be booked in advance. All tickets are subject to the AFL Ticket and Entry Conditions. For more information: https://www.afl.com.au/kids-go-free/terms.