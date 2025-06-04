The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn

Nick Watson and Jason Johannisen. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has been dealt another blow ahead of its clash against the Western Bulldogs, with forward Nick Watson ruled out due to illness.

Watson, who is in talks to extend his time at the club, joins injured captain James Sicily (hip/abdominal) among three changes for the Hawks for the Thursday night blockbuster at Marvel Stadium.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Defender Jack Scrimshaw is being managed and will miss.

Sam Butler is into the side for his first AFL game in 418 days after overcoming the horrific broken leg that wiped out his 2024 season.

Running defender Seamus Mitchell and tall Max Ramsden have also been rewarded for good VFL form, called up for their first AFL games of the year.

The Bulldogs have also made three changes, regaining All-Australian midfielder Adam Treloar from his latest calf injury.

Learn More 24:46

Treloar, Ryan Gardner and Josh Dolan come in for dropped pair Oskar Baker and Taylor Duryea, as well as Jason Johannisen (illness).

The Bulldogs are 6-5 coming off their mid-season bye, while the Hawks have lost their past three games to sit at 7-5.

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Gardner, J.Dolan, A.Treloar

Out: O.Baker (omitted), J.Johannisen (illness), T.Duryea (omitted)

R11 sub: Lachie Bramble

HAWTHORN

In: S.Mitchell, S.Butler, M.Ramsden

Out: J.Sicily (hip/abdominal), N.Watson (illness), J.Scrimshaw (managed)

R12 sub: Finn Maginness