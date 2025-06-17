Brisbane will fly to Melbourne a day earlier than normal for its game against Geelong

Ryan Lester celebrates Brisbane's win over West Coast in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE veteran Ryan Lester says he has a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of another match-up with Geelong match-winner Jeremy Cameron on Friday night.

Lester will form part of a re-jigged Lions backline, with the reliable Darcy Gardiner set to replace Jack Payne, who underwent surgery on his ruptured patella tendon on Monday.

The man known as 'Froggy' (due to a tattoo he got on an end-of-season trip as a youngster) has one of the most difficult tasks in the AFL – trying to quell the influence of white-hot Cameron, who has kicked 24 goals from his past five matches.

It is a task he has handled brilliantly in the recent past, keeping the Cats star to one goal from eight disposals earlier this season and two goals from 17 touches in last year's preliminary final.

Ryan Lester in action during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a mixture of excitement and a bit more nervous playing these games ... he's probably the best forward in the league," Lester said ahead of training on Tuesday morning.

"If I can do my little bit for the team, it'll help us, certainly.

"I probably don't play on the best forwards every week, they're generally bigger boys, but in different weeks different people have key matchups and this week it'll probably be one for me.

"He's got a lot of weapons. He's a very good player. I'll see what I can do."

Although Lester concedes the injury to Payne is a big loss given his ability to shut down his opponent and win the ball back, he says Gardiner is an ideal replacement.

With 171 games under his belt, Gardiner has played alongside Lester and co-captain Harris Andrews in the back six for most of his career.

"The best thing about 'Diz' is he's reliable and you know what you're going to get," Lester said.

"We love to have him down back. Along with Harris, the three of us have played a lot of footy together.

"I'm very confident that despite Payney being out, and all the weapons he brings, Diz is a very good player in his own right and I'm looking forward to having him back there."

Geelong's Jeremy Cameron tackles Brisbane's Darcy Gardiner in R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Following consecutive losses to Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney where they had more shots at goal than the opposition, the Lions are flying south a day earlier than usual.

Aside from trips to Perth, the Lions usually travel the day before playing, but will board the plane for Melbourne on Wednesday.

Lester said the team's leadership group, along with coach Chris Fagan and football manager Danny Daly, decided that was the best preparation to face the Cats.

"We like playing those games, we've got lots of x-factor players who love playing in big games. So hopefully we can show our best."