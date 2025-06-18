Shai Bolton is making an impact for the Dockers, who are eyeing a fifth straight win when they host the Bombers

Bailey Smith celebrates during Geelong's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE gun Shai Bolton is pushing Geelong star Bailey Smith as the recruit of the year, according to AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich.

The Dockers gave up three first-round picks – while getting one in return – to land Bolton from Richmond during last year's Trade Period.

Bolton has had an impact, helping Freo to an 8-5 win-loss record as it rides a four-game winning streak ahead of hosting Essendon on Thursday night.

The midfielder/forward has kicked 17 goals this year and Gabelich believes he should be in the conversation as one of the best recruits of 2025.

"He's rocketed into recruit of the year discussions," he said on The Round Ahead.

"I know Bailey Smith has got that mantle at halfway and we've been praising Matt Kennedy for his improvement and his inclusion at the Western Bulldogs, but Shai Bolton, his last 4-8 weeks have been enormous."

Learn More 30:11

Two-time All-Australian Chad Wingard said Bolton's past month, during which the Dockers have beaten Greater Western Sydney, Port Adelaide, Gold Coast and North Melbourne, has been impressive.

"He's been unbelievable, an unbelievable player for his whole career," the former Port and Hawthorn star said.

"You think about why they brought him over to Freo and that's to be a difference-maker and he really has been (in) the last four weeks.

"He's averaging 21 disposals, two goals a game, nearly seven score involvements, and two tackles inside forward 50 - I wouldn't say that's a strength of his historically in his career.

"But this is what they brought him in for; to make an impact, be potent and it's no surprise that they've won four games on the trot."

Learn More 03:54

Wingard believes Bolton is capable of being as impactful at the Dockers as Kysaiah Pickett is at Melbourne.

Pickett is one of the form players in the competition and signed a deal with the Demons until the end of 2034 last week.

"He's just that electric kind of player that you can't really replicate," Wingard said.

"You see with Kozzy Pickett and the big deal that he just signed and how important he is for that club. Shai can be that for Freo."