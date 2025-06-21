The Blues have suffered a surprise loss to the Kangaroos

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE MICHAEL Voss era is in major trouble after Carlton conceded eight straight goals against North Melbourne to be stunned by 11 points in an MCG boilover.

Just 64 days after smashing North by 82 points on Good Friday, the Blues went goalless from midway through the first quarter until 10 minutes into the third term.

During that period, the Kangaroos produced some of their best football in Alastair Clarkson's three-year tenure to set up the 13.6 (84) to 10.13 (73) victory in front of 56,236 fans.

Voss gave a stern three-quarter time address to his underperforming midfield group when they trailed by 46 points.

The spray from the coach worked as the Blues kicked 5.5 to 0.0 in the final quarter, but it was too late for Carlton.

Despite having only beaten lowly Richmond, West Coast and Melbourne this season, North has been threatening to claim a bigger scalp for weeks.

Trailing by nine points at quarter-time, the Kangaroos surged in the second term with 6.2 to 0.1, prompting sections of the pro-Carlton crowd to boo their team off at half-time.

The wheels completely came off when Carlton gave away a free kick straight after Cam Zurhaar's third goal, allowing ruck Tristan Xerri to put the Kangaroos 40 points up early in the third quarter.

The Blues showed more spirit for the rest of the game, but the damage had already been done.

Finalists in the past two seasons, Carlton slumped to 6-8 and will sit two games outside of the top eight by the end of the round.

The Blues comfortably won the inside-50 count, but their ball use let them down all day.

The unexpected result will turn up the heat on coach Voss, who has been under pressure since Carlton's calamitous round one loss against Richmond.

North had matchwinners across the ground, led by Tom Powell, Luke Parker and Luke Davies-Uniacke out of the middle.

Dashing left-footer Colby McKercher produced arguably the best game of his young career with two goals and 29 disposals.

The only positive for Carlton was that star defender Jacob Weitering avoided being added to a lengthy injury list.

Weitering appeared to have suffered a serious ankle injury when he landed awkwardly after jumping over Zurhaar in the first quarter.

The reigning All-Australian full-back was assisted from the field in agony, but returned 15 minutes later for the start of the second term.

Carlton is already without star forward Harry McKay and important midfielder Sam Walsh for at least another month.

Fellow key forward Charlie Curnow was in doubt for the game with calf tightness, but managed to ride his push bike to the MCG to prove his fitness.

However, the dual Coleman medallist had a dirty day, failing to kick a goal.

Carlton's season will be virtually dead and buried if it can't beat Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

North heads to Launceston next Saturday to clash with Hawthorn.

Injury scares for tall duo

There were worries for both clubs in the first quarter as Jacob Weitering and Jack Darling went down. Darling suffered a cut to his shin in the opening exchanges but returned to the field. Then, Weitering had his ankle caught under an opponent and was in agony. The star defender missed the rest of the first quarter before playing out the game.

Double goal hurts Blues as Roos run hot

A run of eight consecutive goals set up North Melbourne's win, and the last of those was particularly costly for the Blues. After Cam Zurhaar converted a snap following a mark, Tristan Xerri was awarded a free kick before the ball went back to the middle. The ruck converted beautifully from distance to put the Roos in complete control.

Roos keep Charlie quiet

Charlie Curnow has feasted on the Kangaroos in the past, kicking 21 goals in his previous five meetings with North. The star forward came into the game under an injury cloud due to a calf issue and was unable to have an impact at the MCG. Curnow was well held, mostly by Toby Pink, and finished with just one behind from his nine disposals.

CARLTON 2.6 2.7 5.8 10.13 (73)

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.3 7.5 13.6 13.6 (84)

GOALS

Carlton: McGovern 4, Fantasia 2, Williams, Motlop, Fogarty, Acres

North Melbourne: Zurhaar 3, McKercher 2, Curtis 2, Xerri, Stephens, Sheezel, Larkey, Hansen, Darling

BEST

Carlton: Weitering, Hewett, McGovern, Haynes, Fogarty

North Melbourne: Powell, Sheezel, Parker, Zurhaar, Pink, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

North Melbourne: Comben (shoulder)



SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Jesse Motlop (replaced Cooper Lord in the third quarter)

North Melbourne: Zac Fisher (replaced George Wardlaw at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 56,236 at the MCG