Josh Weddle may miss the rest of 2025 after scans discovered bone stress in his back

Josh Weddle during the round 16 match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN young gun Josh Weddle could miss the rest of the season due to a back injury.

The 21-year-old reported soreness after the 85-point win over North Melbourne in Launceston last Saturday, with subsequent scans discovering bone stress in his back.

Weddle is expected to be sidelined for a significant period, putting his season in doubt.

Hawthorn won't rule Weddle out for the remainder of the campaign just yet and hopes the fact the injury was unearthed early will help the Victorian return this year.

But with only eight games to play in the home and away season before finals, Weddle will be racing the clock to take the field again in 2025.

"We will need to take some time to de-load Josh during this initial phase before we can identify just how long he will be sidelined for," club doctor Liam West said on Tuesday.

"Given how early the injury was discovered, we are hopeful he can return to play before the end of the season.

"While this is obviously disappointing for Josh, our priority right now is taking a careful and cautious approach to ensure Josh makes a safe return but as quickly as possible."

Weddle had played 57 consecutive games since making his debut against the Western Bulldogs in round seven of 2023, after the Hawks traded up to select him at pick No. 18 in the 2022 AFL Draft.

Hawthorn star Will Day is still recovering from his own stress fracture, but the midfielder is only a few weeks away from returning from the navicular bone injury.

The Hawks have been struck by a spate of back stress fractures to young players across the past 18 months. Will McCabe was sidelined for four months early last year, while Calsher Dear missed the first four months of this year and has only managed one AFL appearance in 2025.

Calsher Dear during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn captain James Sicily is yet to be cleared to return from the hip injury that has sidelined him for the past month.

The All-Australian defender will need to prove his fitness on Thursday ahead of Saturday night's clash against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Free agent James Worpel is expected to be available after missing two games either side of the bye due to a severe quad cork.