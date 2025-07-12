Adelaide has defeated the Western Bulldogs by 11 points on Saturday afternoon

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RILEY Thilthorpe's career-best six goals have spearheaded a crucial 11-point win for Adelaide over the Western Bulldogs.

The 16.13 (109) to 15.8 (98) win on Saturday at Marvel Stadium consolidated the Crows' top-four berth with six rounds left and leaves the Bulldogs in danger of dropping out of the top eight.

BULLDOGS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Thilthorpe, an imposing figure in the Adelaide attack with his bushy beard, took nine marks.

It is Adelaide's third straight win at Marvel Stadium as it zeroes in on a first finals appearance since the disastrous 2017 Grand Final loss to Richmond.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:38 Full post-match, R18: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 18’s match against Adelaide

10:18 Full post-match, R18: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 18’s match against Western Bulldogs

08:15 Highlights: Crows prevail in gripping shootout with Dogs The Bulldogs and Crows clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:33 Thilthorpe hits Dogs for six in career-best outing Riley Thilthorpe had a day out for Adelaide with a career-high six goals

00:45 Darcy defies logic with basketball dribble before kicking truly Sam Darcy shows his freakish ability yet again with a superb major against the Crows

00:47 Sickening head clash leaves Crow in big spot of bother A brutal collision between Brayden Cook and Rory Lobb sees the young Crow leave the field to enter HIA protocols

00:38 Fogarty burns off the Bont with power and precision Darcy Fogarty shows his burst pace before a brilliant finish on his left

00:41 Crows injury blow as Butts taken to hospital Jordan Butts leaves the ground in an ambulance following a suspected injury to the chest area

00:37 Richards runs riot with back-to-back stunners Ed Richards shows his tremendous class with two ridiculous majors in short time

00:39 ‘That had to be recalled’: Crow pounces after wayward centre bounce Riley Thilthorpe snares an eye-catching major after capitalising on a dubious bounce in the middle

00:37 Skipper Dawson doing what he does best from range Jordan Dawson lets loose with a brilliant effort from beyond the arc to push his side further ahead

00:50 No answer for Naughton early with three majors in a flash Aaron Naughton continues his hot form with a hat-trick of goals in no time

Worryingly for the Bulldogs, all their seven losses this season have been against finals contenders, and Saturday represented a significant test that they failed.

They didn't give up, kicking five goals to two in the last term, but they fell too far behind when the Crows held a game-high lead of 32 points early in the final quarter.

Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli was mighty with a game-high 37 possessions, and his counterpart Jordan Dawson also was outstanding in the midfield, while Dogs key forward Aaron Naughton kicked five goals.

Learn More 00:50

The first half was a tale of key forwards - Naughton kicked all of the Bulldogs' three goals in the first term and added his fourth in the second.

Then Thilthorpe made life tough for the Bulldogs defence with four goals in the second quarter.

There was no love lost between Naughton and his opponent, combative Irishman Mark Keane.

When Naughton kicked his fifth from a free kick off the ball in the third term, he immediately went over to Keane, which sparked a melee.

The Crows slowly pulled clear of the Bulldogs, leading by 19 at the main break, then 27 points at the final change.

Learn More 00:38

Injury concerns for Crows

The Crows were a man down on the bench for most of the second half, with Jordon Butts subbed out in the second quarter and Brayden Cook ruled out of the game early due to a head clash with Dogs defender Rory Lobb. Butts was sent to hospital for assessment for a chest concern, while Cook was sporting an egg on the side of his head after the game.

Learn More 00:41

Crows talls combine

Adelaide's three-headed beast was firing on all cylinders against the Bulldogs, with Thilthorpe's six goals sublimely supported by three from veteran Taylor Walker and two from Darcy Fogarty. The Bulldogs tried all sorts of ways to nullify the trio, including swinging tall forward Sam Darcy into defence to play on Thilthorpe, but it had little impact.