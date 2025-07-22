Ben King says Gold Coast is keeping its season in perspective as it prepares to take on Queensland rival Brisbane

Gold Coast players leave the ground after the round 19 match against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN King says this version of Gold Coast is not the same one that has been "pumped" by Brisbane in years past, vowing to lead its inconsistent forward line back to form in Saturday's QClash.

The Suns are coming off their heaviest loss of 2025, a 61-point belting from Adelaide, and have a six-day turnaround before facing the Lions at People First Stadium.

Speaking after a light training session at Carrara on Tuesday, King said Gold Coast was disappointed with the loss against the Crows, but remaining positive.

"I think you have to stay level and keep some perspective," he said.

"They taught us lessons in a lot of areas, to be honest. We didn't play our brand and our system, which we've done well over the past month."

The 11-6 Suns are sitting in eighth spot with a game in hand following the defeat.

They have lost 12 of their past 13 against the Lions, with King saying there is no mental block against the premiers.

"I think we've proven this year we're not that same team that used to get pumped by Brissy," he said.

"We've had some really mature wins this year, some comeback wins, some wins against the best sides in the comp.

"There's absolutely no reason why we can't do that again this weekend."

Gold Coast has won four games against teams in the top nine, including the round 18 triumph over competition leader Collingwood.

One area of concern recently has been scoring, with just six goals from 52 entries against the Crows, and 10 goals against the Magpies, including just four after half-time.

King said second-year forwards Ethan Read and Jed Walter were doing their jobs and it was up to him to lift.

"As a leader of quite a young forward line I have to stand up and get us going a bit," he said.

Ethan Read celebrates a goal with Leo Lombard during the R19 match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We know there's some things we can fix pretty immediately.

"Ahead of the ball (against Adelaide) I thought we could have done better to work together, stay connected and try to draw the ball and get our ball movement going.

"We watched a fair bit today and we'll train it this week."

Gold Coast will be without dashing defender Daniel Rioli following confirmation of a small fracture in his fibula that could sideline him for six weeks, while vice-captain Sam Collins is expected to return after missing three games with a calf problem.