The Swans could welcome back gun forward Tom Papley for their massive clash against the Giants

Tom Papley looks on during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S win or bust for the Swans in Sydney Derby 31 so the possibility of them rolling the dice and bringing gun forward Tom Papley straight back from injury to face the Giants is very much a realistic one.

The 2021 All-Australian forward played just two full games after a 14-week layoff before he injured his hamstring in the round 17 win over Fremantle but is understood to have trained strongly over the weekend and is pushing to play.

As the undisputed No.1 threat in Sydney's forward line his presence would provide a significant boost but, despite the Swans needing to win, it would also come with an undoubted risk factor considering his injury record this season.

"It'd be massive if he can come back and play. He's a massive energy bundle and lifts the whole team. From what I've seen at training he’s been really good. He just has to get through training. It'd be awesome to have him back," Swan Braeden Campbell said.

The stakes for Friday night's affair are so significant there was no need for either camp to stoke the fires any further as has been the case from the Giants in particular in recent years.

GWS may be as hot as any side in the AFL right now but it is still battling to sure up a finals spot while the Swans know their faint top-eight hopes are done for with a defeat.

"You've probably got the wrong bloke here if you want a jab," Giants defender Jack Buckley said.

"I won't throw anyone under the bus but there's been some blokes who like to get up here and say a few things. You won't get that today, I'll let the game do the talking."

Perhaps the Giants' recent record in derbies have made them realise that poking the bear prior to the bounce is not quite working out for them.

GWS has lost its past five match-ups against the Swans and won just three times in their last 12 encounters.

Jack Buckley in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We’re all very eager. They've had the wood over us for the last couple years so we've been disappointed with that. We'll go to work on that. Unfortunately, the last couple of times we didn't learn our lessons from previous games," Buckley said.

"Largely around contest (is where the Swans have beaten them). They've prided themselves on that for a long time. They got us there early in the year. You've got to win the ball and get that territory battle going your way."

For the Swans, the story is much the same as it has been for the past month. Be perfect.

With a form line of six wins in their last seven games, maintaining their derby streak away from home is certainly possible and only that will do to keep their season alive.

Braeden Campbell celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"It's been that story for about four weeks now so I think we're all used to it. It's big, it's a rivalry but it's a must-win game for the rest of the season for us," Campbell said.

"You do understand what you have to do to get a win in each game. I wouldn't say it gets easier but you get used to the feeling."

For both Campbell and Buckley, the rivalry between their clubs carries a layer of extra meaning as local NSW products.

Campbell came through the Swans Academy before being snared with pick No.5 of the 2020 draft, while Buckley also spent time in Sydney's junior ranks before eventually finding his way onto the Giants' list.

Having come from the local system, the duo understands the significance of the derby for the game in their state.

"These two clubs are massive for the game and massive for the growth in Sydney. On the weekend it'll be two teams going at it as it always is in these derbies," Campbell said.

"Being from Sydney it's something I always watched as a kid and dreamed of playing. It's a massive week for the club, both clubs really look forward to it. All the players do and fans do. It's something I've always wanted to do, play in these derbies."

Toby Bedford is tackled by Dane Rampe and Isaac Heeney during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I remember that final in 2016, that was an awesome game," Buckley added.

"I was just a kid then watching, the energy and rivalry in that contest has been instilled since and it's one that the footy world is starting to catch onto."

Buckley will have his partner in crime Sam Taylor back on Friday, with the Giants set to regain star duo Jesse Hogan and Josh Kelly.

The Swans' selection calls will centre around Papley, while key defender Tom McCartin will remain sidelined with concussion.

Their build-up has been impacted by the looming suspension for Riak Andrew after the youngster was cited for using a homophobic slur in the VFL on Saturday.

"It's not great what he said and the club doesn't condone what he said and we don't stand for that," Campbell said.

"He's a young player and he's made a mistake so we'll take as much care as we can for him but he does understand what he said was wrong and the club doesn't stand for it."