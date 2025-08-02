Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Taylor Adams, Cooper Hodge, Malcolm Rosas jnr. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are heading towards the business end of the season, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Saturday August 2, 1.10pm ACST

It was another big outing in the SANFL for Matt Crouch on Saturday as he gathered 30 disposals, seven tackles and kicked a goal in the Crows' 20-point win over Norwood.

Harry Schoenberg continued to press his claims for a senior recall with two goals from 22 touches, while key forward Chris Burgess kicked three, and Tyler Welsh snagged a couple of his own.

Young gun Sid Draper slotted a goal from 20 disposals and laid a team-high eight tackles, Toby Murray kicked one from nine touches and 15 hitouts, Luke Pedlar (14 disposals) and Karl Gallagher (nine) also slotting a goal each.

Kieran Strachan was strong in the ruck with 19 disposals and 32 hitouts.

Lachie Sholl (17 touches, six tackles), James Borlase (13 disposals, eight marks), Lachie Murphy (18 disposals), Billy Dowling (16), Luke Nankervis (12) and Charlie Edwards (12) all got involved in the win.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Brisbane at Barry Plant Park, Saturday August 2, 1.05pm AEST

Cooper Hodge, son of former Brisbane and Hawthorn star Luke Hodge, kicked a goal in his VFL debut on Saturday, also laying seven tackles and picking up eight disposals.

Fellow Brisbane Academy member Caylen Murray (13 touches) also looked comfortable in his first game at the level, with top-five draft prospect Daniel Annable racking up 26 disposals and seven clearances.

Deven Robertson has been starved for senior opportunities this year but gave himself the chance for a recall with a dominant game in the 26-point win over Coburg gathering 30 disposals, nine marks and eight tackles in an eye-catching performance.

Ty Gallop was the Lions' leading goalkicker with three, while Will McLachlan (16 disposals, 11 marks) and Reece Torrent (18 disposals) each kicked two.

Rookie Luke Beecken had 21 touches and seven marks, Shadeau Brain had 15 and nine, and Sam Day laid five tackles to go with 23 hitouts and seven touches.

Tom Doedee was another player strong in the air with eight grabs to go with 14 disposals as he searches for a Brisbane debut.

Zane Zakostelsky is another looking for a first game since being taken with pick 51 in the 2023 National Draft, the West Australian finishing with 12 disposals and seven marks.

Brandon Ryan was a little off target in front of goal with 1.3 from 11 touches, while Darcy Craven also kicked one goal from 13 disposals.

Darragh Joyce (12 disposals, five marks) was the only other senior Lion in action.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday August 2, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Collingwood at DSV Stadium, Saturday August 2, 2.05pm AEST

Noah Howes led Collingwood to an 11-point win over Port Melbourne on Saturday.

Picked in this year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Howes kicked four goals from six disposals.

Fin Macrae (24 disposals and a goal) and Harry DeMattia (21 and one) played key roles.

Tall Mason Cox had 11 disposals, 29 hitouts, five clearances and kicked a goal.

Wil Parker (23 disposals), Ash Johnson (12 and a goal), Billy Frampton (12) and Will Hayes (12 and a goal) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Essendon at Tramway Oval, Saturday August 2, 12.05pm AEST

Rhys Unwin played his best game in Essendon colours in a 35-point loss to Sydney on Saturday.

The No.61 pick in last year's draft, Unwin had 23 disposals and kicked a goal, to go with four clearances.

Young half-back Zak Johnson found plenty of the ball with 21 touches, while ruck Vigo Visentini (13 disposals, 34 hitouts) was also good.

Tall Kayle Gerreyn took seven marks and had 18 disposals and Saad El-Hawli finished with 15 disposals.

Alwyn Davey jnr had 18 touches and Archer Day-Wicks finished with 12.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v Peel Thunder at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday August 2, 2.40pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Richmond at People First Stadium, Saturday August 2, 12.25pm AEST

Out-of-contract small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr showed potential suitors what he's capable of with four goals from 17 disposals and seven marks in Gold Coast's 17-point win over Richmond on Saturday.

It may have been an especially well-timed performance with the Tigers considered to be a very interested party in the 24-year-old’s future.

Former club captain David Swallow was the Suns' busiest with 34 disposals and eight clearances, while young gun Leo Lombard had 29 touches and eight tackles but was off target in front of goal, finishing with 0.3.

Gold Coast Academy prospect Zeke Uwland looked good at the level with one goal from 15 disposals, with fellow Academy member Beau Addinsall (14 touches) also looking comfortable.

2023 Academy alumni Jake Rogers (23 disposals), Will Graham (18) and Jed Walter (10, two goals) were all strong.

Big man Ned Moyle dominated in the ruck with 49 hitouts and 12 touches.

Asher Eastham had 21 disposals and eight marks, fellow rookie Lloyd Johnston had 22 touches, and former Lion Tom Berry finished with 20 and six tackles.

There was no shortage of senior Suns in action with others including Alex Sexton (17 disposals, seven marks), Caleb Graham (14, five), Sean Lemmens (seven touches) and Cooper Bell (five).

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Greater Western Sydney at Whitten Oval, Friday August 1, 2.05pm AEST

A few Giants pushed their cases for a senior recall with strong performances in GWS' VFL loss to Footscray on Saturday.

James Leake was his side’s biggest ballwinner with 28 disposals and six clearances, with Josh Fahey close behind with 26 touches and seven tackles.

Nicholas Madden impressed in the ruck with 24 disposals, 28 hitouts and a team-high seven clearances.

Highly-fancied draftee Harrison Oliver finished with 23 touches, Jacob Wehr had 24, and veteran big man Lachie Keeffe had 16 along with seven marks.

Phoenix Gothard (15 disposals) and Max Gruzewski (six) kicked one goal each, while small forward Josaia Delana didn't slot a major from his 10 touches but put on the pressure with seven tackles.

Logan Smith (six disposals) and Nathan Wardius (three) were the only other senior Giants in action.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Box Hill at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday August 2, 11.35am AEST

Cam Mackenzie put his hand up for a senior recall in Box Hill's 44-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Mackenzie had 28 disposals, five clearances and five marks in the Hawks' victory, and could earn a recall after Will Day's foot injury ruled him out for the rest of the year.

Jai Serong (25 disposals) and Changkuoth Jiath (24 and a goal) were also good contributors.

Jasper Scaife and Max Ramsden both kicked three goals, while Sam Frost booted two.

Ruck Ned Reeves (19 disposals, 31 hitouts, nine clearances and a goal) was important and Sam Butler had 21 touches while Bailey Macdonald had 12 disposals.

Henry Hustwaite had an equal game-high nine clearances to go with his 19 disposals.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday August 3, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Saturday August 2, 2.30pm ACST

Ewan Mackinlay helped Port Adelaide record a 24-point win over West Adelaide on Saturday.

Taken in the mid-season draft, Mackinlay had 24 disposals and kicked two goals in the win.

Versatile tall Jeremy Finlayson booted three goals and Josh Lai had 18 touches.

Small forward Willie Rioli kicked two majors from 13 disposals and Tom Anastasopoulos also slotted two goals.

Ruck Ivan Soldo had eight disposals and 21 hitouts and Harrison Ramm had nine touches.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Richmond at People First Stadium, Saturday August 2, 12.25pm AEST

With an extensive injury list at the moment there were only a handful of senior players in action in Richmond's 17-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday, but potential draftee Sam Grlj took his chance to shine.

A week after his 18th birthday, the Oakleigh Chargers midfielder impressed with 18 disposals, six marks and five tackles, putting himself in the picture to be among the Tigers' pair of early selections at this National Draft.

Defender Josh Gibcus continued his return from serious injury with a strong 14-disposal outing as he searches for a senior recall before season's end.

Former Hawk Jacob Koschitzke returned to the reserves and gathered 12 disposals and six marks, but failed to kicked a goal, managing just two behinds.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday August 3, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Essendon at Tramway Oval, Saturday August 2, 12.05pm AEST

Experienced midfielder Taylor Adams dominated in Sydney's 35-point win over Essendon on Saturday.

Adams was the best midfielder on the ground with 32 disposals, 12 clearances, six tackles and a goal.

Matt Roberts responded to his axing from the senior side with 31 touches and seven marks.

Riley Bice (24 disposals and 10 marks) and Indhi Kirk (17 and a goal) were also good.

Aaron Francis kicked 3.2, Caleb Mitchell had 20 and slotted a major and Ben Paton had 21 disposals.

Will Green (13 disposals, 21 hitouts, eight clearances and a goal), Corey Warner (21), Tom Hanily (17 and a goal) and Robbie Fox (18) were also in action.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday August 2, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Greater Western Sydney at Whitten Oval, Friday August 1, 2.05pm AEST

Young father-son forward Jordan Croft was a standout for the Footscray in the Bulldogs' 41-point win over GWS on Saturday, kicking three goals from 17 disposals and seven marks.

Injuries denied Croft a debut last year and the form of the Dogs' key forwards this season is keeping him on the outer, but impressive state-league returns will keep him in good stead should an opportunity arise.

Small forward Josh Dolan (16 touches) also kicked three goals, while Buku Khamis is another scoring option available to Luke Beveridge, the defender-turned-forward finishing with two goals of his own against the Giants.

Veteran James Harmes was the busiest for the Dogs with 31 disposals and five clearances, Nick Coffield (10 marks) and Anthony Scott (one goal) had 25 touches each, while young ruckman Lachlan Smith had 15 disposals, 40 hitouts, seven tackles and a team-high six clearances.

First-round draftee Cooper Hynes kicked a goal among his 19 touches, as did small forward Arthur Jones from eight.

Teenage defender Lachie Jaques finished with 19 disposals, the same number as Taylor Duryea, out-of-favour key defender Liam Jones had 17 and Ryan Gardiner 10.

Sam Davidson (14 disposals) and Luke Kennedy (10) were the only other senior Bulldogs in action.