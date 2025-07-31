The Suns will regain important midfielder Touk Miller for their clash against the Tigers

Touk Miller celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TOUK Miller will return for Gold Coast on Saturday, but Damien Hardwick said he might have to "resist the urge" to drop Will Graham straight into a full game at senior level.

Miller has missed the past two matches with a hamstring injury, but will line up against Richmond at People First Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The decision around his midfield mate is more difficult though.

Graham's last appearance came in a round nine victory over the Western Bulldogs, where a desperate late-game act helped the Suns win, but also cost him three months on the sideline with significant shoulder damage.

"I've got to resist the urge to put his magnet where I want it to be," Hardwick said on Thursday, hinting that he could either play as the sub or in the VFL.

"They're two very, very important players to the way we play.

Learn More 25:32

"Will Graham is probably one of those guys people outside our four walls haven't heard of, but we rate him that highly.

"There's things in his game, intangibles, that he brings that make us a better side."

One player that won't be making way for either Miller or possibly Graham is Alex Davies, who the three-time premiership coach guaranteed would get another crack after his wonderful outing against Brisbane.

In his first AFL game for 2025, Davies was instrumental in the 66-point triumph, racking up a career-high 30 disposals and helping Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Jarrod Witts dominate the midfield battle.

Learn More 29:20

"Davies will play," Hardwick said.

"Now he's got a template about what his AFL game could look like. He can play the game.

"He's a wonderful player ... hasn't got continuity in his performance. We're looking forward to that starting to rise above the level."

Hardwick said Gold Coast had done plenty of homework on how the Tigers got the better of it in round six.

"Our connection inside 50 was really disappointing … pressure was our lowest for the year. We've got a fair template about what we need to improve," he said.