The Crows' blockbuster clash against the Hawks should be a finals-like clash, according to Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks

Jake Soligo is tackled by Jarman Impey during Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks is expecting a finals-like intensity when the red-hot Crows attempt to flip a poor recent record against Hawthorn.

The most in-form team in the AFL, the Crows can lock up a first finals appearance since 2017 with a victory in Friday night's blockbuster at the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide (14-5, second) is gunning for a sixth straight win, and ninth from 10 games.

Its only defeat since round 11 came when it led Hawthorn in Launceston until midway through the final term before losing by three points.

"They’re a top-four side and the game goes into a finals mode," Nicks said of Hawthorn on Thursday.

"There is an importance to be able to defend and limit score and there is no doubt they are good at that, so are we.

Learn More 25:32

"We’re looking forward to the battle, but they’ve had our measure over the last few contests.

"They've been well and truly on top of us.

"While we respect them in a big way, we need to come in with our game and really back ourselves in."

Nicks has recalled Hugh Bond for his first game of the season, replacing injured defender Max Michalanney.

Learn More 29:20

A crucial part of Adelaide's rise up the ladder, Michalanney will miss up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

It leaves the Crows' defence undermanned as Jordon Butts is still sidelined as he recovers from a punctured lung.

"We have great respect for Hawthorn's small forward line, and how dangerous they are," Nicks said.

"It would be nice to have a few Bonds – but we do rate our guys down back to get the job done as a team.

"'Bondy' is a great in for our group, it will be his first game for the year and we know what he is going to bring."

Hugh Bond in action during Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn sits fifth, poised to make a run at the top four, but could also still miss finals altogether with other difficult assignments to come after it faces the Crows.

The Hawks still need to play Collingwood and Brisbane in the run home, with a game against embattled Melbourne in between those big clashes.

Star midfielder Will Day made an encouraging return following four months on the sidelines due to a foot injury in last week's comfortable win against Carlton.