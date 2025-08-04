After three losses in four games, the Pies are facing some big questions heading into the final rounds of the season

Dan Houston kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Footscray in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S loss to Brisbane has left the club with burning questions that urgently need answering ahead of finals, says AFL.com.au's Kate McCarthy.

The Pies have lost three of their past four matches, with the defeats coming against sides they are likely to face in September.

Speaking on The Round So Far, McCarthy said the 27-point defeat to the Lions has raised concerns regarding their midfield mix, and the form of defender Dan Houston.

"Who's the starting midfielders for the Collingwood Football Club?" McCarthy said.

"Because at the moment if Josh Daicos or Nick Daicos aren't winning the ball out of the centre, who's actually doing it?

"I think at the moment we're not quite sure and they're not quite sure either."

Brisbane dominated the midfield battle on Saturday night, finishing with 17 more clearances, with Hugh McCluggage, Lachie Neale, Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft all accumulating 30 or more disposals and six score involvements apiece.

"The [Lions'] dominance through the midfield … that's where this game ultimately was won and lost," McCarthy said.

"All facets of the game, their score involvement, their clearances, and then you look on the flip side … Nick Daicos (29 disposals), Josh Daicos (29), some big numbers at the top of that, and then (Scott) Pendlebury (22) and (Ned) Long (nine) – a poor game from Long."

McCarthy says the midfield problem doesn't come from a lack of talent but instead stems from too many stars being moved around, with no clear, consistent formula.

"It's almost like they can't find the right balance at the moment with this midfield side and it's almost because they have an embarrassment of riches," McCarthy said.

"They've had so many big guys performing, they've got guys coming back in, Tom Mitchell missed out this week.

"We saw Steele Sidebottom play a really good game or really good sort of month of football at the start of the season when he was playing that inside mid role. We saw Jack Crisp go over to Fremantle when he had the opportunity to play inside mid and had a really good performance.

"They have obviously a big three weeks coming up now, giving up that top spot, but they've got to work out what it looks like, and they've got to persist with it."

Craig McRae looks on during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

McCarthy also questioned new recruit Houston's role within the side, after the defender finished Saturday's match with just 11 touches, two tackles and one mark.

The big-name recruit averaged more than 23 disposals in his last three seasons at Port Adelaide, but has only managed an average of 16.5 since being at the Pies.

"[Houston] looks like a player really low on confidence, for me he's really struggling to find his best footy at the Magpies, whether that's how they're using him, whether it's their system that doesn't quite suit him," McCarthy said.

"We're used to seeing Dan Houston getting handball receives, getting the footy in his hands and breaking lines. That's not what we're seeing currently for the Collingwood Football Club."

Dan Houston in action during Collingwood's clash against Gold Coast in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

McCarthy questioned whether Houston was in the Pies' best side given his run of poor form.

"When you look at their other defenders down there, so they've got (Isaac) Quaynor, (Brayden) Maynard, (Harry) Perryman who's played down there as well, and Josh Daicos. I'm starting to question if at the moment with the form that he's in, if Dan Houston is in the best 22 for the Magpies," McCarthy said.

"That's another question that they're going to have to work out the answer to fairly quickly, with three rounds remaining."