St Kilda wins its third game in a row in a hard-fought affair at the MCG

ST KILDA has shaken off a seriously spirited Richmond outfit to land a third-straight win.

Just.

After getting out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter, the Saints won the 8.8 (56) to 7.10 (52) nailbiter despite the Tigers' best efforts on a perfect Melbourne winter's day at the MCG.

Marcus Windhager (32 disposals, nine marks) was the tough, reliable presence both at the contest and around the ground that the Saints needed, while the decision to swing defender Jack Sinclair (30 disposals, one goal) into the thick of it for the final quarter proved to be a sound one.

The Saints got off to record pace when it came to marking the footy, as Richmond allowed them to own possession and patiently chip the ball around. Taking a whopping 48 uncontested marks in the opening quarter, they worked slowly to build up, shifting from wing to wing before opting to go forward.

But that was where it all broke down for St Kilda, as it too often sent long, high balls into attack, playing right into the hands of Richmond's clever interceptors of Nick Vlastuin (seven intercepts, 19 disposals), Ben Miller (seven intercepts, eight marks), and Tylar Young (four intercepts, 17 disposals).

Once Richmond established more effective pressure higher up the field, however, it was game on. Juxtaposing St Kilda's patient build up, the Tigers played with dare and a pinch of chaos, becoming unpredictable to their opponents.

Maurice Rioli offered his signature close-down pressure, Rhyan Mansell got dangerous in the attacking arc, and Dion Prestia was strong in the contest.

There was a real physicality about how Richmond opted to play following the first break and they worried the opposition ball carrier.

Finding some dash and aggressive attacking movement was crucial for St Kilda, but it all too often felt like it was Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera or bust. The star Saint shook off a left leg complaint in the second half to get dangerous through the corridor, ultimately finishing with 33 disposals, 629 metres gained, and a remarkable goal.

Both Tom Lynch (one goal, three behinds) and Mason Wood (two behinds) had misfiring radars, with plenty of opportunities to contribute on the scoreboard from both sides, but neither were able to make the most of them.

But Lynch, in his first game since round 16, kicked truly when it counted, getting off the mark early in the final quarter to lift the crowd and his young teammates.

Unfortunately for Adem Yze's side, it wasn't enough to secure a sixth win of the season, but it certainly showed enough to keep Tigers fans enthusiastic about what's possible in the coming weeks, and years.

The footy talks for Nasiah

In an opening half of footy that was largely bereft of big moments, of course it was Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera who added something to the highlight reel. Across half forward he gathered a loose ball, evaded one Richmond tackler and kicked toward goal. It was always offline, but as it hit the deck about a metre before the goal line, the ball pitched on its point, turned and slid through for a goal. It was as if it was exactly what the Saints star had in mind.

Headband-gate

Amidst a stalemate across the second quarter, some confusion was thrown into the mix as Richmond winger Kamdyn McIntosh was handed a free kick off the ball. Upon second look, it was as a result of St Kilda ruck Rowan Marshall snatching McIntosh's signature black sweatband off his head a kick away from the play. It resulted in a shot on goal from tight against the boundary, a little further than the 50m arc out from goal, and failed to register a major, but it was certainly one of the stranger free kicks awarded across the year.

A milestone for Higgo

It just felt right that dangerous forward Jack Higgins brought up his 100th game for St Kilda by kicking his 200th career goal against his old side. Having a career-best season, Higgins took his 2025 goal tally to 43 on Saturday, and was sure to quieten the Richmond crowd following his second for the day. It is a remarkable achievement for someone who required two rounds of brain surgery back in 2019, and even better for Higgins is that he is doing it for the club he grew up supporting.

RICHMOND 1.0 4.5 6.8 7.10 (52)

ST KILDA 3.2 5.3 5.6 8.8 (56)

GOALS

Richmond: Mansell 2, Balta, Armstrong, McIntosh, Taranto, Lynch

St Kilda: Higgins 2, Sharman 2, Garcia, Wanganeen-Milera, Hall, Sinclair

BEST

Richmond: Vlastuin, Young, Miller, Mansell, Short

St Kilda: Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Macrae, Wilkie, Sinclair

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Steely Green (unused)

St Kilda: Liam Henry (replaced Max Heath at half time)

Crowd: 41,395 at the MCG