The Blues are desperate to improve their list this off-season, and want to keep their 'big five'

Patrick Cripps looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON chief executive Graham Wright has declared the Blues don't have enough good players, saying the club will attack the trade, draft and free agency period in a bid to change a stagnating list.

Wright, who is due to officially start in his role as Carlton CEO on Friday, spoke publicly for the first time since arriving at Ikon Park on Tuesday following the club's announcement that it was parting ways with long-time football boss Brad Lloyd.

The incoming Blues chief confirmed that list manager Nick Austin and recruiting boss Mick Agresta wouldn't be part of the sweeping alterations to the club's football department, saying "I don't see any change there at this stage".

However, Wright – who will sit on Carlton's list management committee as part of his role as chief executive – said that fixes would need to be made to the playing group in order to improve upon the side's dismal 7-14 season.

"It needs change," Wright said of the list.

"But that's everybody. It's not like I'm sitting here thinking that we're the only ones that are going to need change or want change or want to get better. But we need to get better. Whether that be through the draft or trade or free agency, or however we possibly can, we'll be exploring everything."

Speculation has swirled around the future of Carlton's 'big five' – Patrick Cripps, Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Sam Walsh and Jacob Weitering – though Wright said he hoped all players would be held to their contract this off-season.

Curnow (contracted to 2029), McKay (2030) and Walsh (2026), in particular, have all been linked to rival clubs, but Wright said the Blues would instead be looking to add to their group of elite talent.

"I hope they all are (here)," Wright said.

"We haven't got enough good players. We're like every team, we want more good players or elite players. Those guys are in that category. I'd hope they're here, they're all contracted."

(L-R) Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow and Patrick Cripps during Carlton's 2025 team photo day at Ikon Park on February 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Wright, who headed up Hawthorn's list and recruiting team during its three-peat seasons of 2013-15, also had a role in Collingwood's list management group in the lead-up to its premiership season in 2023.

He declared his belief that Carlton required more depth through its playing list, saying the club had been forced to rely on youth too much this season, and spoke of his ongoing involvement in list management decisions at Ikon Park.

"I'll have an involvement, but it's Nick Austin's job – particularly with Michael – around what we need and what we require," Wright said.

"We've got a fair bit to do. The only thing is, out of adversity comes opportunity. We've played a lot of young players in the back-half of the year that have actually performed quite well. We're certainly hopeful that a lot of those guys get a taste for it and push up and there's competition for spots. But we do need to get better."

Wright has been dubbed an 'agent of change' since arriving at Carlton, but rejected that notion on Tuesday despite the club's decision to part ways with Lloyd and with several question marks still lingering over the future of the team's group of assistant coaches.

"I don't like it. I've heard it, but I don't really like that," Wright said of the moniker.

"I said to someone before, I had 14 years at Hawthorn and 'Clarko' (coach Alastair Clarkson) was the coach when I arrived and when I left.

"Obviously, we made some changes at Collingwood when I was there. But that was as much around Nathan (Buckley) having been there 10 years and without a contract. A lot of people wanted to leave at that time as well, because I don't think they thought Collingwood was going to be that good.

"I'm not quite sure that sits that well with me, no."