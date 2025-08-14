Luke Breust celebrates a goal in the AFL Round 8 match between Hawthorn and Richmond. Picture: James Wiltshire/AFL Photos

TRIPLE premiership player Luke Breust has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was a key part of the Hawks during their treble of premierships between 2013 and 2025 and has kicked 552 goals in 306 career games.

He's played just six games this season and announced to his teammates this week that he will retire when Hawthorn's season comes to an end.

"Luke's accolades and achievements will see him remembered as one of Hawthorn’s genuine greats ... (he) has done it all," Hawks footy boss Rob McCartney said.

"Whether it was hitting the scoreboard individually or bringing teammates into the game, Luke's ability to contribute consistently at a high level over such a long period of time has been one of his trademark attributes.

Luke Breust and Jack Gunston after the Grand Final between Hawthorn and West Coast at the MCG, October 3, 2015. Picture: AFL Media

"In recent years, his leadership, mentoring and guidance of our younger players has allowed both individuals and the team to improve. His legacy will be seen on game day for many years to come, particularly when you watch the skill and craft of our small forwards. In the future, Luke should sit in the stands and smile knowing he continues to be part of what we do.

"Whilst Luke is an outstanding player, he is an even better human – highly respected by all at our club for his selflessness, loyalty and friendship. We wish Luke, his wife Anthea, and their daughter Freya, the very best in this next chapter – they will always remain an important part of Hawthorn."

Breust will play his 307th career game on Saturday, equalling Sam Mitchell's club record for the third-most games in Hawthorn history.

More to come ...