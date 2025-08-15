Nathan Schmook looks at why West Coast could join an unwanted club by season's end, and the silver linings that could follow

Liam Baker after West Coast's loss to Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

UNLESS West Coast can win one of its final two games, the club is going to end 2026 as one of only five teams in the past 50 years to have a one-win season.

Melbourne (1981), Sydney (1993), Fitzroy (1996) and Greater Western Sydney (2013) are the only other teams in the past half-century to have registered just one win in a VFL/AFL home and away season.

It would represent an historic low for the Eagles in the simple terms of wins and losses and, on the face of it, bolsters the club's case to receive some form of assistance to help its climb back up the ladder.

But there have been silver linings to Andrew McQualter's first year in charge and small wins along the way that should not be dismissed when assessing the club's second wooden-spoon season in three years.

The first year of a new era has been marked by significant midfield struggles, injuries to star players and stretched on-field leadership, with all of these areas creating opportunities that should help the club in 2026.

It has also been marked by the inconsistent application of a new system, and while there is no silver lining in this, the club will hope a determined effort against Adelaide last Sunday represented a new standard that will carry over and be built on next year.

Andrew McQualter speaks with his players during West Coast's clash with Adelaide in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Starting in the midfield, the Eagles have ranked a clear last in the competition this season for every major indicator and set a record low for clearance differential (-11.4).

It's been a long-running issue that pre-dates McQualter, with the 2023 Eagles the only other team to rank last in all of the major midfield indicators highlighted below by Champion Data.

Eagles' stoppage worries

DIFFERENTIALS 2025 RANK Hitouts to

Advantage -5.5 18th First Possessions -13.2 18th Clearances -11.4 18th Centre Clearances -3.4 18th Points from

Clearances -18.1 Pts 18th

Contested ball in the midfield has also been a major issue, with the Eagles ranking 18th in that zone for groundball gets (-7.5) and overall contested possessions (-13.8), and 17th for pressure rating in the midfield (-7).

McQualter is not yet certain on how the midfield will line up in 2026, but it will clearly be different to this year's mix, which has seen the club experiment with new names and learn plenty.

It's the area of the ground that presents the biggest opportunity for improvement if young star Harley Reid and dual club champion Elliot Yeo return ready to go in 2026, and Elijah Hewett and mid-season recruit Tom McCarthy build on promising seasons.

Tim Kelly's return to the midfield and season-best performance against Adelaide with 11 clearances and 19 contested possessions also provides hope that the 31-year-old can produce some of his better football again and play a key role.

Tim Kelly in action during West Coast's clash with Melbourne in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have played a lot of guys through our midfield through necessity, and it's just been a challenge of our makeup this year," McQualter said this week.

"But within that, we've found some players. Even Tom McCarthy going through the midfield last week. Elijah Hewett hasn't played much football before this year but he's now played multiple roles in an AFL team.

"You saw Harley (Reid) grow his game throughout this year as well. Tim Kelly's found his magic again and is playing some good football, and Jack Graham has gone through there.

"There's lots of guys we've seen that will be here for a period of time in the future that will help us go forward."

Harley Reid in action during West Coast's loss to Fremantle in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

When it comes to assessing the Eagles' medical room, it has been quality rather than quantity that has hurt the club this year and played a major role in its on-field struggles.

Jeremy McGovern (six games), Jake Waterman (eight games), Yeo (no games), Oscar Allen (12 games), Dom Sheed (no games) and Reid (19 games) have all suffered season-ending injuries, with concussion cutting McGovern's career short.

The key-position setbacks have been brutal, but they have created room for defenders Harry Edwards and Reuben Ginbey to shine, and tall targets Archer Reid and Jobe Shanahan to gain experience.

If Allen is to seek a fresh start as a free agent as expected, it has been important for the Eagles to expose Reid and Shanahan, both 19, as quickly as possible and give them valuable experience that will serve them well alongside Waterman next year.

The injuries have also taken a toll on the Eagles' leadership stocks on-field, with co-captain Duggan supported by recruits Liam Baker and Jack Graham for much of the season until a month-long suspension interrupted Graham's contribution.

Now that the former Tiger has returned, Duggan has been suspended himself for the remaining two matches, leaving Baker as the stand-in captain and Graham as his sidekick.

Liam Duggan leads West Coast out against Richmond in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The silver lining here is the exposure young players, including Ginbey and Brady Hough, have been given to leadership group meetings as the club tries to fast-track its next generation of leaders.

"They've loved it and it's been a good experience for them," McQualter said.

"They're learning a lot about different parts of the football club, which is what leadership groups do, and they're getting a look at something they may not have had a look at without the challenges we've had this year.

"We've got young players who will be great leaders on our list. They just need some experience, and it'll take some time."

Reuben Ginbey in action during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

If there have been opportunities to be found in the midfield struggles, injuries to star players and the "cursed" leadership group, then that hasn't been the case when it comes to inconsistent application of a new system, particularly when momentum is against them.

The middle stages of the season included the club's one win against St Kilda as well as particularly impressive performances against Geelong, Essendon, Richmond, Collingwood and Port Adelaide.

But a poor month late in the year, including a 49-point loss at home to Richmond, raised concerns again about the club's progress as it prepared to request an assistance package from the AFL.

If the Eagles can't secure a second win against either the Bulldogs on Sunday or Sydney in round 24, a 1-22 record will technically represent a low point after four difficult years.

But it shouldn't be regarded as that, particularly if the club's young players have grown as much as McQualter hopes they have.

"I'm actually really bullish on particularly our young group," McQualter said.

"I think we've got a core of what we'll be here for a long period of time and drive us towards success in the future.

"The challenge at the moment is we've just been young and haven't been able to do it for four quarters of football, (butt) there's been some great growth in our young guys and I look forward to their future."