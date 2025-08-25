Josh Gabelich looks at the schedule facing the Western Bulldogs as they wait for their 2025 fate to be decided on Wednesday night

Marcus Bontempelli (centre) and the Western Bulldogs leave Marvel Stadium after their loss to Fremantle in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs know their season is essentially over, but they are in the unusual situation where they must continue to prepare for an unlikely finals appearance over the next few days.

Fremantle guaranteed itself a spot in September by upstaging the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday in a fixture that was a wildcard final, just without the title.

But with Gold Coast losing to Port Adelaide last Friday night, the Suns must now beat Essendon in the rescheduled Opening Round fixture on Wednesday night to cement their finals berth and replace the Bulldogs in the eight.

Unlike every other club that has finished the home and away season on the weekend, Luke Beveridge’s players can’t start their off-season or complete exit interviews just yet.

The Bulldogs completed individual recovery programs away from the club on Monday and will return to Mission Whitten Oval on Tuesday morning for a flush session, weights and meetings.

Wednesday is a scheduled day off with plans in place for Thursday, Friday and Saturday if the Bombers overcome an injury crisis to end a 12-game losing streak at People First Stadium.

Under the direction of Western Bulldogs GM of football operations Matt Egan, the club has been preparing for this scenario since it emerged as a possibility a month ago.

Footscray finished on top of the VFL ladder and is preparing to host Frankston in a qualifying final at home on Saturday. The VFL squad will train on Tuesday and Thursday this week and appears set for a deep finals campaign.

If Gold Coast slips up on Wednesday night, the Western Bulldogs will train on Thursday and review the Dockers game ahead of a first final against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium.

That elimination final is set to be held next Saturday afternoon, with plans in place for a main session on Saturday, ahead of the VFL fixture.

Beveridge and Egan reviewed the club’s preparation for last year’s elimination final last off-season and planned to tweak the days they train ahead of the Dogs’ next final, following the disappointing performance against Hawthorn.

Veteran Adam Treloar is eligible to play finals for Footscray after being overlooked for Sunday’s clash against the Dockers and is expected to play this weekend.

Adam Treloar at Western Bulldogs training on August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

First-round pick Jordan Croft is also set to return to the VFL after kicking two goals in each of his first two AFL appearances across the final two rounds.

Arty Jones was recalled in round 24 as the sub, but will also be eligible to be play VFL finals after managing only four senior appearances this year. Liam Jones is also eligible to play for Footscray.

The mandate from the AFL Players’ Association is for all exit interviews to be completed by close of business on the Wednesday after the club’s last fixture. This has been extended, but only until Friday if the Bulldogs’ season ends, as expected, on Wednesday night.