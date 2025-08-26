Matthew Lloyd wants to see the Magpies be brave and shake things up in the finals

Scott Pendlebury kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON champion Matthew Lloyd says the time for caution is over for Collingwood as it looks to arrest its worrying late-season form slump.

After dropping their Opening Round game against Greater Western Sydney, the Magpies went on to win 14 of their next 15 games and looked unstoppable as they sat 10 points clear on top of the ladder.

But the Pies lost five of their final seven matches of the season and only just limped over the line against a struggling Melbourne in round 24 after trailing at three-quarter time.

Lloyd told AFL.com.au's Access this week that the Magpies have to be brave and shake things up when it comes to throwing around the magnets against Adelaide in next week's qualifying final.

"Josh Daicos against Gold Coast a month ago was break glass, and again they go to Josh Daicos in the centre of the ground (against Melbourne) in the last quarter," Lloyd said.

"That then allowed Scott Pendlebury to go behind the ball and be like the wicketkeeper, the quarter-back across the backline.

"While Josh Daicos didn't have a huge last quarter, Pendlebury had a massive last quarter behind the ball and being able to control things."

Lloyd said Collingwood's tried and tested midfield mix can be "one-paced" and it would need to roll the dice earlier in a fast-paced final.

"I just feel that sometimes they can be one-paced through the midfield, so why not throw Pendlebury back earlier, bring Josh Daicos into it because if you can load up with Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey, suddenly it's a bit of a different looking midfield," he said.

"I thought they were slow, kick down the line too much, (it) brought Max Gawn into it and it wasn't until the game was lost and done that the risks started to be taken, the small forwards and mediums got to it because the ball movement was far quicker than it was (earlier in the game).

Josh Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"They need to change a few things up heading into this first final against the Crows."

Compounding Collingwood's woes is the loss of key back Jeremy Howe, who was subbed out against the Demons with a groin injury.

The 35-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, meaning he won't be available until a possible preliminary final at best.

Lloyd said Collingwood could consider throwing key forward Dan McStay back to cover the loss of Howe against the Crows' tall attack.

McStay has only kicked 19 goals in 18 games this season, and just three from his past seven games.

"That's certainly a consideration, they won't want to do it because he's played forward the whole season, but Charlie Dean would be a massive risk to take because he did get exposed the last AFL game he played," Lloyd said.