There's mixed news on the injury front for GWS ahead of its elimination final against Hawthorn

Jack Buckley kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney defender Jack Buckley is racing the clock to be fit for the side's crunch elimination final against Hawthorn this week, but a host of other key Giants could return from nagging injury issues.

Jesse Hogan, Josh Kelly, Jake Stringer and Stephen Coniglio are all set to feature in Tuesday's main session and are tracking to face the Hawks this weekend, but Buckley remains behind his teammates in his bid to play.

Buckley didn't participate in a modified team training day at Engie Stadium last Friday, instead completing a rehab program away from the main group, and is expected to sit out Tuesday's significant session as well.

The important defender missed three consecutive games with a left calf injury to finish the year, but was named to play in round 24 before straining his opposite right calf in the final training session before the match.

The availability of Hogan (foot), Kelly (calf) and Stringer (hamstring) are all expected to be subject to fitness tests later this week, but the trio are all set to feature in Tuesday's main session in a boost to their chances of featuring.

Jake Stringer kicks a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Coniglio was substituted out of the side's round 24 win over St Kilda with concussion and remains in the AFL's 12-day protocols, but passed a major milestone in his recovery on Monday and is expected to be available.

The veteran midfielder's 12-day stint in the concussion protocols is due to end on Friday, giving Coniglio a one-day window to prove his fitness and take on Hawthorn in Saturday's elimination final.

Brent Daniels, who has played only six games this season due to abdominal and adductor injuries, is also set to return after making a stellar 29-disposal comeback through the VFL a fortnight ago.

The Giants will host the Hawks on Saturday afternoon at Engie Stadium, having qualified for the finals in fifth place after winning nine of their final 10 matches to finish the campaign.