Will Brodie and Liam Reidy will leave Fremantle in the trade period

FREMANTLE pair Will Brodie and Liam Reidy have confirmed trade requests to Port Adelaide and Carlton respectively.

As previously reported on AFL.com.au, Brodie will head to the Power, where he has a close relationship with new head coach Josh Carr, who used to be an assistant at the Dockers.

Reidy has requested a move to the Blues, who are chasing rucks following Tom De Koning's decision to join St Kilda as a free agent.

Brodie did not play a senior game this season, while Reidy - who is behind Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy in the ruck pecking order - played just once.

"We respect the requests from Liam and Will to seek trades in a hope to get more senior opportunities at AFL level," Dockers footy boss Joe Brierty said.

"Will is obviously contracted for 2027, so we will work through that during the trade period to facilitate outcomes for both the players and the club."

Brodie played 24 games for the Dockers in 2022, including two finals, but has since fallen out of favour. He played just five games in 2023 and none in the past two seasons.

He previously played 25 games for Gold Coast, who drafted him with Pick 9 in 2016.

Reidy has played just three senior games since being drafted in the 2022 rookie draft.