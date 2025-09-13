A notable season finished in a style that suggests Gold Coast has a way to go to challenge the best sides

David Swallow and Touk Miller after the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE incredibly disappointed with his team’s semi-final exit on Saturday night, Damien Hardwick says Gold Coast has "changed the narrative" of its club in 2025.

The Suns were pounded by premier Brisbane at the Gabba to the tune of 53 points, bringing down the curtain on a season that saw them play finals for the first time in their 15-year history.

Hardwick was philosophical about the loss, saying the Lions were far too good and his team wasn’t up to the level of the genuine contenders.

"We're probably a good side, we’re not a great side, at the moment," Hardwick said.

"That's our job … to make sure we make that jump.

"We've got a developing squad that I think is going to be very exciting.

"The challenge, and the hardest part, is going from the top six, top eight, to the top four. That's the jump we have to make.

"We're under no illusions that's going to be hard, but we've also changed the narrative of our footy club, which I think is the most important thing."

After beating Essendon in a rescheduled round 24 game to qualify for September, and then traveling the width of the country to knock over Fremantle in an elimination final, the Suns were below their best against their Queensland rivals.

Hardwick was not using a possible emotional toll as an excuse, saying the Suns simply could not get any phase of the game on their terms.

"We're hungry for more," he said.

"It might not have showed tonight, but I think we're bult for September. I think what we dished out tonight wasn’t reflective of our season.

"It was disappointing the way we played.

"There was a whole heap of fans here, a whole lot of support and you feel like you've disappointed them, but also, we've had a hell of a ride.

"When push comes to shove against the better sides, you need to be playing consistently at a high standard, and we just failed tonight."

The loss also meant the final game of David Swallow's career. The club's inaugural No.1 draft pick, and only foundation player remaining on the list, played his 249th and final game at the same ground he played his first, against Carlton all the way back in 2011.