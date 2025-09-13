Harry Sheezel and Tristan Xerri have tied for the 2025 Syd Barker Medal

North Melbourne duo Harry Sheezel and Tristan Xerri. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne pair Harry Sheezel and Tristan Xerri have shared the 2025 Syd Barker Medal, with the club's best and fairest ending in a tie for just the sixth time in its history following a thrilling count on Saturday night.

It's the 20-year-old Sheezel's second Kangaroos club champion award in just three seasons, solidifying his status as one of the game's best players following another impressive season through the midfield.

He shared the honour with Xerri, whose dominance in the ruck was typified by the fact the North Melbourne big man claimed his first best and fairest award despite a campaign where he missed three games due to suspension.

Sheezel and Xerri both finished on 207 votes for the night, some way clear of reigning champion Luke Davies-Uniacke (187 votes) in third. Recruit Luke Parker (167 votes) and captain Jy Simpkin (164 votes) rounded out the top five.

Xerri was the star of the night, with the Kangaroos ruck adding to his Syd Barker Medal with the Glenn Archer Shinboner of the Year Award and the fan-voted Mazda BT-50 Give It Heaps Award.

Versatile first-year teenager Finn O'Sullivan took home the Best Young Player Award, while Nick Larkey claimed the Harold Henderson Best Clubman Award and young defender Wil Dawson won the Peter Scanlon Community Award.

Finn O'Sullivan in action during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sheezel enjoyed another prolific campaign to claim his second Syd Barker Medal, finishing the year averaging 29.3 disposals, 3.5 clearances and 4.3 tackles per game while adding eight goals.

Xerri, who spent much of the season in All-Australian contention, was just as impressive and stamped his name among the game's elite rucks by averaging 17.2 disposals, 35 hitouts, seven clearances and 6.6 tackles per match.

Sean Darcy and Tristan Xerri compete in the ruck during the R14 match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Caleb Daniel, Colby McKercher, Tom Powell, Cam Zurhaar and Paul Curtis were among the North Melbourne players to also earn top-10 finishes, with the Kangas ending their campaign with a disappointing 5-1-17 record.

The Syd Barker Medal is decided by coaches voting via a 4-3-2-1 method for every player, though votes don't have to be awarded if a player is not deserving. Five coaches vote each week, with a maximum of 20 votes awarded per player.

2025 Syd Barker Medal

=1. Harry Sheezel – 207 votes

=1. Tristan Xerri – 207

3. Luke Davies-Uniacke – 187

4. Luke Parker – 167

5. Jy Simpkin – 164

6. Caleb Daniel – 162

7. Colby McKercher – 159

8. Tom Powell – 158

9. Cam Zurhaar – 145

10. Paul Curtis – 136

Best Young Player Award: Finn O'Sullivan

Glenn Archer Shinboner of the Year Award: Tristan Xerri

Mazda BT-50 Give It Heaps Award: Tristan Xerri

Harold Henderson Best Clubman Award: Nick Larkey

Peter Scanlon Community Award: Wil Dawson

John Law Medal (VFN BnF): Darcy Macpherson

VFL Best Clubman Award: Matthew Keast

Life Memberships: Julie Laycock, Geoff Walsh, Janet Fox, Leigh Adams