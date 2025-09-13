Brisbane finds form as Gold Coast's dream comes to a disappointing close

Logan Morris celebrates during the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast's September dream has come to an end after being unable to match Brisbane in Saturday night's semi-final, the Suns eventually eclipsed 14.16 (100) to 6.11 (47).

The most anticipated QClash ever started in an electric atmosphere in a packed Gabba, but the voltage was lowered somewhat by the end as the finals-hardened Lions pulled away to the comfortable win.

Gold Coast took a leaf out of Hawthorn's playbook from the night before, kicking the first two goals in a hurry, but Brisbane answered to tie things up and eventually took a one-point lead into quarter-time.

The second term saw the reigning premier taking advantage of its big-game experience, kicking six goals to two for the quarter to extend the lead to 25 at half-time.

Josh Dunkley was a standout to that point with 14 disposals and a whopping 11 tackles, while midfield mates Hugh McCluggage (21 disposals) and Will Ashcroft (15 disposals, two goals) were making life difficult for the much-vaunted Suns engine room.

When play resumed so too did the storyline, Brisbane piling on the pressure and Gold Coast adding more of their own as they missed opportunities and made unforced errors around the ground.

By the final break the difference was out to 43 points and the Suns needed a miracle that was never going to happen.

Dunkley finished with a finals-record 18 tackles for the winners, while Gold Coast's elimination final last-minute hero David Swallow finished his career on 249 games.

The Lions now face Collingwood next Saturday at the MCG.

More to come

BRISBANE 3.5 9.6 12.10 14.16 (100)

GOLD COAST 3.4 5.5 5.9 6.11 (47)

GOALS

Brisbane: Bailey 3, Lohmann 3, Morris 2, W.Ashcroft 2, Rayner, Gallop, Berry, Ah Chee

Gold Coast: King 2, Rowell, Flanders, Anderson, Ainsworth