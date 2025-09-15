Hugh McCluggage was among Brisbane's best against Gold Coast after having his colours lowered in the qualifying final

Hugh McCluggage during the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HUGH McCluggage says Geelong tagger Oisin Mullin taught him a valuable lesson ahead of his match-shaping performance against Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Mullin totally suffocated Brisbane's midfield ace in the Cats' qualifying final victory a week earlier, keeping the first-time All-Australian to an ineffective 14 disposals.

It was McCluggage's lowest output since round one in 2023.

Speaking to AFL.com.au following Brisbane's 53-point win over the Suns at the Gabba, McCluggage said it had been a big week of dissecting his own performance.

"I probably got put off a bit physically and mentally last week and just wasn't honest enough around the contest, and that meant I didn't give myself an opportunity to do what I usually can do," he said.

"Full credit to Oisin, he did a great job.

"Sometimes you get beaten by a better player and that’s what happened last week.

"It's something I've got to learn to deal with as time goes on. It's happened a bit this year, but it's only really a new thing.

"I'm glad I could bounce back."

And bounce back he did. McCluggage won three centre clearances in the first quarter against the vaunted Gold Coast midfield, helping to give Brisbane field position and a foothold in the match.

He would finish with 33 disposals for the night, that included 10 clearances – both match highs.

Coach Chris Fagan said he could see a steel in his vice-captain's preparation.

"You could tell all week with Hughy he was seething underneath, and he wanted to do something about it," Fagan said.

"I thought his response tonight was fantastic, and as expected from him."

McCluggage has begun to face opposition attention throughout 2025, with Marcus Windhager, Willem Drew and Alex Cincotta among the run-with players he’s faced.

"I just had to believe in what I'd done throughout the season, really," he said.

"I know that was an outlier last week and I could bounce back.

"I had belief I could do it this week and play a lot better than last week, and the team was the same."

McCluggage, Will Ashcroft (28 and two goals) and Josh Dunkley (20 and a finals-record 18 tackles) dominated the Suns in the absence of two-time Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale.

Ahead of facing Collingwood in Saturday's preliminary final at the MCG, McCluggage said Brisbane had the depth to match their opponents through the middle of the ground without their star on-baller.

"We've got Levi and Will that step up and play that role. When you've got that calibre of player coming in, it doesn't change too much, albeit Lachie is one of the greatest players ever," he said.

"You’re going to lose a little bit when you lose someone like that. I think we've adjusted well, and in a way, it was helpful that we had those few games he didn't play so it wasn’t such a shock.

"It'll be a great contest. Hopefully it's a great game of footy. Playing in front of the Magpie Army in a prelim final at the 'G is going to be something else I reckon."