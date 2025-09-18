Gold Coast has delisted three players following the end of its 2025 season

Alex Sexton ahead of Gold Coast's game against GWS in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast have delisted three players, with long-serving Sun Alex Sexton, Tom Berry and Lloyd Johnston told they will not be offered contracts for 2026.

Sexton's departure brings one of the longest tenures in the club's history to a close, with the 31-year-old playing 14 seasons at Carrara after being drafted as a Queensland zone selection at the end of 2011.

Playing the majority of his career as a clever forward, only Ben King and Tom Lynch have kicked more than his 164 goals for the Suns, while Swallow, Touk Miller and Jarrod Harbrow are the only players to have topped his 186 games.

Sexton is already a Gold Coast life member.

"Alex has been an integral member of this football club throughout the vast majority of its existence and we can't understate the contribution he has made," football manager Wayne Campbell said.

"His versatility and ability to play a wide variety of roles on field, whilst also being an amazing teammate and mentor for our young and emerging players, has been admirable."

Hailing from Borroloola, 650km east of Katherine, Johnston was drafted to the club as a Northern Territory zone selection in 2022, playing nine games at senior level.

He was also a member of the club's 2023 VFL premiership team.

Berry joined the Suns during the 2022 Trade Period from Brisbane, finishing his time with 23 games across three seasons.

The trio join retirees David Swallow and Sean Lemmens in departing Gold Coast following its maiden finals appearance.