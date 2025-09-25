Twelve months after watching from the other side of the fence, Levi Ashcroft is set to join brother Will on the MCG

Levi Ashcroft (left) and Will Ashcroft celebrate Brisbane's victory over Sydney at the SCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

UNLIKE 12 months ago, Levi Ashcroft won't need to ask security for permission to get on the MCG playing surface this Saturday.

After watching his older brother, Will, steer Brisbane to the 2024 premiership with a Norm Smith Medal-winning performance, Levi was keen to share in the on-field festivities post-match.

Following clearance from security, the then 17-year-old climbed the fence to join his flag-winning sibling as excited Lions supporters yelled "back-to-back next year".

Suddenly, after 12 whirlwind months, the Brothers Ashcroft will get that chance to do just that, running out in front of 100,000 fans on Saturday against Geelong.

A beaming Ashcroft told AFL.com.au he had fond memories of the corresponding day last year.

"It was a crazy, crazy day," he said. "To get on the ground after the siren, to see Will perform so well, and to see the Lions put together such a great four-quarter performance, was crazy good.

"I'm looking forward to being out there this year.

"It's a dream come true for both of us, to not only play together in the home and away season for the Lions, but finals and now a Grand Final.

"It's crazy to think, straight into it in my first year is unbelievable.

"I'm so proud and so lucky to be playing for a club like the Brisbane Lions."

Will and Levi Ashcroft pose for a photo after the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The younger Ashcroft has fit seamlessly into Chris Fagan’s reigning premier, having to learn new positions during his first season in the big time.

A ball-hunting midfielder as a junior, Ashcroft has spent most of his season on the wing, while also shuffling to half-forward and more recently on-ball in the absence of injured co-captain Lachie Neale.

He has played all 26 games in his first season, an incredible effort on its own, while averaging 19 disposals and kicking 11 goals.

"I'm definitely proud of what I've been able to achieve," he said.

"I've loved every moment, learning new things, new roles, playing on different players.

"It's great for my development long-term."

But he knows the Cats are the ultimate challenge. With his father, Marcus, great friends with Chris Scott, both Will and Levi took a shine to the hoops in their younger years.

When they met in the qualifying final a couple of weeks ago, Levi had a tough outing, subbed out at three-quarter time.

"They were harder at the footy and played our game better than we did," he said.

"They possessed the ball, won clearance and won contest, which is what we pride ourselves on. We got beaten in those areas and were really disappointed, but we're keen to flip that this week."