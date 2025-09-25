Sliding Doors is at the pointy end of the 2025 season .. and Damo's still got plenty on his mind

IF ...

the straight sets finals exit was a really bad way to close the 2025 season ...

THEN ...

it somehow got worse for the Crows with the departure of high-performance guru Darren Burgess to European soccer giant Juventus. The off-field equivalent of Jordan Dawson.

IF ..

Josh Dunkley is about to play in Grand Final No.5 from his 10 seasons with two clubs in the AFL ...

THEN ...

what a record. And what a player. The player most like Luke Hodge, according to his coach Chris Fagan, when it comes to team ethos. There are more talented players in the AFL, but very few with more determination to win.

IF ...

Charlie Curnow had a sudden change of heart and wanted to stay at Carlton instead of getting to one of Geelong, Sydney or Gold Coast ...

THEN ...

the Blues would surely have bold aspirations for 2026. But this is now a very big "if".

IF ...

the upcoming trade period is expected to be the most vibrant in recent times ...

THEN ...

I expect Pies list boss Justin Leppitsch to get this club involved in a major way. Before he starts though, he needs to retain Jamie Elliott.

IF ...

the disastrous David Barham era is finished ...

THEN ...

over to you, Andrew Welsh. And good luck. The coterie guys and other big-money supporters at this club are never far from a plan to blow the joint up.

Andrew Welsh at The Hangar. Picture: Essendon FC

IF ...

many clubs in this trade period will be desperately trying to fill holes in their playing list ...

THEN ...

the Dockers actually don't have any glaring hole. They must make a preliminary final in 2026 at the very least. Serong, Young, Jackson, Brayshaw, Treacy, Pearce, Clark, Bolton. And one of the smartest players we have seen enter the game in a very long time - Reid. Cannot wait to see this guy develop a tank that will get him into the midfield.

IF ...

Mullin on McCluggage and O'Connor on Rayner worked so brilliantly in the qualifying final ...

THEN ...

I can't see why it won't be a repeat in the Grand Final. But it is Chris Scott who is coaching this team, and he will have plans B, C, D, E, F and G. The plan for Harris Andrews will be his most important. His Swiss Army knife in the human form of Mark Blicavs will no doubt come into use in some way here.

IF ...

you remember the lead-in to the 2019 national draft ...

THEN ...

the Suns sold it as the pathway to success. Six years on, it has been proven to be true. Season 2025 Brownlow winner Rowell at pick one back then, Anderson at pick two. Respectively, 39 and 25 votes in this year's Brownlow count. And even more importantly, the best one-two midfield punch in the game.

IF ...

the Swans once "stole" from the Giants a big-name key forward in a trade period sting in 2013 ...

THEN ...

maybe the Giants should seek to return serve in 2025. Buddy Franklin back then. Charlie Curnow right now. They desperately need a quality player for 2026, the Giants.

IF ...

the dating process with Zach Merrett has been a whirlwind of excitement for the Hawks ...

THEN ...

the challenge now is to get a relationship commitment. This was a very, very good season for the Hawks, but the midfield is an issue, particularly with the unfortunate doubt over the durability of their best player Will Day. To win a flag in 2026, they need a player of Merrett's quality.

IF ...

Trac's future has been a regular media topic for the past 15 months already ...

THEN ...

that will remain the case for at least the next three weeks. He still seems desperate to get out, even after the coach change.

IF ...

skipper Jy Simpkin continues to want out ...

THEN ...

plans need to be made around the captaincy role for next year. I'd be giving it to Luke Parker. Harry Sheezel simply does not need the burden at this very early stage of an already brilliant career.

IF ...

many players talk to players from other clubs every year on Brownlow Medal night ...

THEN ...

there were nevertheless a lot of curious eyeballs on Zak Butters' extended chat with Bont and other Bulldogs inside Crown's Palladium last Monday.

IF ...

Tim Taranto can poll 20 Brownlow votes in a team which won just five matches ...

THEN ...

that's a far better strike rate than even the winner Matt Rowell (39 in 15 wins). Has been very good for the Tigers since crossing from GWS at the end of 2022.

IF ...

the Saints have no intention of trading their gun key back Callum Wilkie ...

THEN ...

the interest from the Bulldogs just will not dissipate. Nor will the unrest inside the thoughts of Rowan Marshall. An interesting few weeks to unfold before the October 15 trade deadline.

IF ...

The Chad in 2025 never reached his All-Australian 2024 levels ...

THEN ...

he still polled a Swans' best 21 votes in the Brownlow. Still reckon he will win one at some stage of his career.

IF ...

the 2025 ladder finish was glaringly bad (last place with just one win and a percentage of 60.1) ...

THEN ...

the Brownlow Medal count reinforced the problems. Just 12 votes in total for the Eagles. And a co-captain is walking out.

IF ...

Bont's 25 votes in the 2025 Brownlow Medal count took his career tally to a staggering 213 ...

THEN ...

there are only nine players in the game's history who have polled the same or more. Ablett jnr, Danger, Dempsey, Mitchell, Pendles, Neale, Harvey, Selwood, Dusty. He really should have won two himself, the Bont, maybe three or four.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Marcus Bontempelli (c) of Bulldogs looks on at the 2025 Brownlow Medal on September 22, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

there's not an outcry over umpires voting on the Brownlow ...

THEN ...

it's not Grand Final week. I'll simply repeat here what I say every year: despite the obvious problems and pitfalls, the Brownlow voting system is far less flawed than all other voting systems. And it has way more credibility than the alternatives.