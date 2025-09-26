A close-up of the 2025 AFL Premiership Cup during the Macca's Footy Festival at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TWO best teams all year will battle it out in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. And that means it's time to predict what the biggest day of the year will look like.

The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, Norm Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.

Check out the predictions below.

Damian Barrett

Winner and victory margin: Geelong by four points

Norm Smith Medal: Jack Martin

Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron

First goal: Charlie Cameron

Headline I'd like to see: Jezza's dozen cracks the ton

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Who Am I (What’s My Name)?

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Murphy Reid

Gemma Bastiani

Winner and victory margin: Brisbane by five points

Norm Smith Medal: Hugh McCluggage

Most disposals: Bailey Smith

Most goals: Kai Lohmann

First goal: Jeremy Cameron

Headline I'd like to see: Fages does it again: Lions go back-to-back in Grand Final epic

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Cool As Hell by Baker Boy

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery

Learn More 03:38

Riley Beveridge

Winner and victory margin: Geelong by eight points

Norm Smith Medal: Jeremy Cameron

Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron

First goal: Cam Rayner

Headline I'd like to see: Cameron's cow adds a Norm to his stolen medal collection

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Drop It Like It's Hot

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Nick Blakey

Sarah Black

Winner and victory margin: Geelong by four points

Norm Smith Medal: Max Holmes

Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage

Most goals: Ollie Dempsey

First goal: Cam Rayner

Headline I'd like to see: Cats scrape through in extra-time thriller

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Whatever local song Snoop Dogg samples to get the locals on side

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Maurice Rioli

Nat Edwards

Winner and victory margin: Brisbane by seven points

Norm Smith Medal: Harris Andrews

Most disposals: Bailey Smith

Most goals: Zac Bailey

First goal: Shaun Mannagh

Headline I'd like to see: Lions go back-to-back after extra time boilover

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Drop It Like It's Hot

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery

Learn More 18:42

Josh Gabelich

Winner and victory margin: Geelong by eight points

Norm Smith Medal: Shaun Mannagh

Most disposals: Dayne Zorko

Most goals: Shaun Mannagh

First goal: Jack Martin

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Up There Cazaly

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery

Sarah Olle

Winner and victory margin: Geelong by 23 points

Norm Smith Medal: Bailey Smith

Most disposals: Bailey Smith

Most goals: Cam Rayner

First goal: Shaun Mannagh

Headline I'd like to see: Marcus Ashcroft keeps seat for entire GF

Which song will get the MCG rocking: A Snoop Dogg collab we won't see coming

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery

Learn More 06:00

Nathan Schmook

Winner and victory margin: Brisbane by two points

Norm Smith Medal: Harris Andrews

Most disposals: Dayne Zorko

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron

First goal: Zac Bailey

Headline I'd like to see: Leaping Logan kicks match-winner in classic GF

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Drop It Like It's Hot

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery

Cal Twomey

Winner and victory margin: Geelong by 12 points

Norm Smith Medal: Patrick Dangerfield

Most disposals: Dayne Zorko

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron

First goal: Ollie Dempsey

Headline I'd like to see: Holmes and hosed: Max stars in all-time Grand Final

Which song will get the MCG rocking: The Next Episode

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Nick Blakey

Learn More 05:53

Michael Whiting

Winner and victory margin: Brisbane by 14 points

Norm Smith Medal: Zac Bailey

Most disposals: Bailey Smith

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron

First goal: Kai Lohmann

Headline I'd like to see: Big O inspires the Lions to back-to-back flags

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Drop It Like It's Hot

Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Nick Blakey

TOTALS

Winner: Geelong 6-4 Brisbane

Norm Smith Medal: Harris Andrews (two), Patrick Dangerfield, Zac Bailey, Bailey Smith, Shaun Mannagh, Max Holmes, Jeremy Cameron, Hugh McCluggage, Jack Martin