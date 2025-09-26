THE TWO best teams all year will battle it out in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. And that means it's time to predict what the biggest day of the year will look like.
The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, Norm Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.
Check out the predictions below.
Damian Barrett
Winner and victory margin: Geelong by four points
Norm Smith Medal: Jack Martin
Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron
First goal: Charlie Cameron
Headline I'd like to see: Jezza's dozen cracks the ton
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Who Am I (What’s My Name)?
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Murphy Reid
Gemma Bastiani
Winner and victory margin: Brisbane by five points
Norm Smith Medal: Hugh McCluggage
Most disposals: Bailey Smith
Most goals: Kai Lohmann
First goal: Jeremy Cameron
Headline I'd like to see: Fages does it again: Lions go back-to-back in Grand Final epic
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Cool As Hell by Baker Boy
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery
Riley Beveridge
Winner and victory margin: Geelong by eight points
Norm Smith Medal: Jeremy Cameron
Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron
First goal: Cam Rayner
Headline I'd like to see: Cameron's cow adds a Norm to his stolen medal collection
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Drop It Like It's Hot
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Nick Blakey
Sarah Black
Winner and victory margin: Geelong by four points
Norm Smith Medal: Max Holmes
Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage
Most goals: Ollie Dempsey
First goal: Cam Rayner
Headline I'd like to see: Cats scrape through in extra-time thriller
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Whatever local song Snoop Dogg samples to get the locals on side
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Maurice Rioli
Nat Edwards
Winner and victory margin: Brisbane by seven points
Norm Smith Medal: Harris Andrews
Most disposals: Bailey Smith
Most goals: Zac Bailey
First goal: Shaun Mannagh
Headline I'd like to see: Lions go back-to-back after extra time boilover
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Drop It Like It's Hot
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery
Josh Gabelich
Winner and victory margin: Geelong by eight points
Norm Smith Medal: Shaun Mannagh
Most disposals: Dayne Zorko
Most goals: Shaun Mannagh
First goal: Jack Martin
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Up There Cazaly
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery
Sarah Olle
Winner and victory margin: Geelong by 23 points
Norm Smith Medal: Bailey Smith
Most disposals: Bailey Smith
Most goals: Cam Rayner
First goal: Shaun Mannagh
Headline I'd like to see: Marcus Ashcroft keeps seat for entire GF
Which song will get the MCG rocking: A Snoop Dogg collab we won't see coming
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery
Nathan Schmook
Winner and victory margin: Brisbane by two points
Norm Smith Medal: Harris Andrews
Most disposals: Dayne Zorko
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron
First goal: Zac Bailey
Headline I'd like to see: Leaping Logan kicks match-winner in classic GF
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Drop It Like It's Hot
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Beau McCreery
Cal Twomey
Winner and victory margin: Geelong by 12 points
Norm Smith Medal: Patrick Dangerfield
Most disposals: Dayne Zorko
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron
First goal: Ollie Dempsey
Headline I'd like to see: Holmes and hosed: Max stars in all-time Grand Final
Which song will get the MCG rocking: The Next Episode
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Nick Blakey
Michael Whiting
Winner and victory margin: Brisbane by 14 points
Norm Smith Medal: Zac Bailey
Most disposals: Bailey Smith
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron
First goal: Kai Lohmann
Headline I'd like to see: Big O inspires the Lions to back-to-back flags
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Drop It Like It's Hot
Who will win the Telstra Half-Time Sprint: Nick Blakey
TOTALS
Winner: Geelong 6-4 Brisbane
Norm Smith Medal: Harris Andrews (two), Patrick Dangerfield, Zac Bailey, Bailey Smith, Shaun Mannagh, Max Holmes, Jeremy Cameron, Hugh McCluggage, Jack Martin