Brisbane coach Chris Fagan is confident Lachie Neale is ready to go for the decider

Lachie Neale waves to fans during the 2025 AFL Grand Final Parade. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan says there is "no risk" selecting Lachie Neale, but has not ruled out using him as the substitute in Saturday's Grand Final against Geelong.

The two-time Brownlow Medal winner tore his calf in the qualifying final loss against the Cats three weeks ago and has completed a remarkable recovery to regain his place in the team.

Named in the Lions' 23 for the decider, Fagan was tight-lipped on Friday morning when asked whether he'd consider using his champion midfielder as the sub.

"I'm not going to talk about line-ups," Fagan said.

"They come out an hour before the game, and we'll leave it until then."

Brisbane initially ruled Neale out for the season, thinking the injury could sideline him for up to six weeks.

"I thought my season was done a few weeks ago, so happy to be here."



Lachie Neale on his unlikely #AFLGF return.

However, after completing a hard running session in Melbourne last Saturday and getting through multiple hitouts this week, he was selected.

Neale took part in Brisbane’s captain’s run at the MCG on Friday afternoon and was on the lightest of light duties.

He essentially played the role of an additional assistant coach, kicking and handballing to teammates, before completing some groundballs with midfield mentor Cameron Bruce.

Fagan said he had no hesitation in selecting the 32-year-old.

"We wouldn't play him if it was a risk," he said.

"He trained heavily on the weekend, and he's done both training sessions this week, and if you'd watched him train, you'd be mad to not pick him.

"The medical people have ticked him off, so that's what we'll do."

Harris Andrews said it was a "massive" boost having his co-captain alongside him for a third straight Grand Final, as the Lions attempt to go back-to-back.

"He's been a huge part of our team for the last six or seven years," Andrews said.

"He's an unbelievable footballer and I think a real spirit-lifter within our group.

"To see how hard he's worked since that qualifying final to get back has been inspirational and we'll certainly be leaning on him to come in and make an impact."

Brisbane will be without winger Jarrod Berry, who dislocated his shoulder for the second time in five weeks against Collingwood in last week's preliminary final.

Jarrod Berry after the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said his team had learned plenty from its 38-point loss to the Cats in the qualifying final.

"We learned a fair bit and got some reminders a few weeks ago," he said.

"We'll be a little different tomorrow … but more importantly we need to play with more intensity than we did last time. There's been a focus on that."