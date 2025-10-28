Two Western Bulldogs will play on at the Kennel in 2026 after earning new contracts

Oskar Baker (centre) and Nick Coffield (right) celebrate victory in the 2025 VFL Grand Final between Footscray and Southport. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs pair Nick Coffield and Oskar Baker have both secured contracts to play on at the Whitten Oval again in 2026.

The pair were forced to wait until after 2025 Toyota AFL Trade Period to be offered deals, but have now signed one-year extensions.

Both Coffield and Baker played in the VFL premiership win for Footscray over Southport in September.

Coffield moved to the Bulldogs at the end of 2023 after a knee reconstruction curtailed his time at St Kilda.

The 2017 pick No.8 played eight games for Luke Beveridge’s side last year around a shoulder reconstruction, before an interrupted pre-season impacted his start to 2025.

Coffield played four senior games around 15 VFL appearances.

Nick Coffield in action during Footscray's clash with Box Hill in VFL round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Baker played only four senior games before returning in round 20, where he played the final five games of the home and away season to earn another contract for next year.

The 27-year-old has lived on the fringes at Melbourne and the Dogs, scrapping for all 48 of his appearances at AFL level to date.

But now the popular wingman is locked in for an eighth season in the AFL.

The Western Bulldogs delisted Norm Smith Medallist Jason Johannisen and Caleb Poulter last week, after deciding earlier in the month not to offer Liam Jones or Anthony Scott contracts for 2026.