YOUNG Richmond midfielder Josh Smillie has been dealt another injury blow, requiring quad surgery that will keep him out of main training until the new year.

The No.7 pick in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, Smillie didn't make his debut this year after an injury interrupted campaign.

Smillie kept in close contact with the Tigers over the off-season, making strong progress, but was unable to resume pre-season training with the other first-to-fourth-year players on Monday.

Scans have shown little healing progress and the 196cm midfielder will now undergo surgery on his quad.

"Josh has worked hard in his rehab to overcome this issue and is running at high speed, but progress is not being made in how his quad responds when he tries to extend his kicking, so we have consulted surgeons about how we can make a lasting improvement on this," Richmond executive general manager of football performance Tim Livingstone said.

"Again, the issue in isolation is only minor, but we want to get ahead of it. So, he will have the operation and commence his rehabilitation right away.

"It is a temporary setback for Josh, who was aiming to have a full pre-season and has got himself into excellent aerobic condition.

"But we are confident this will best set him up not only for this season but for his entire career.

"The plan is for Josh to be back full training toward the end of January and available for match play in February."

Smillie made four VFL appearances for the Tigers through April and May this year.