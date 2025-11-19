Vic Country star Willem Duursma has been taken at pick No.1 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft

Willem Duursma celebrates a goal during Gippsland Power's Coates Talent League final against Geelong Falcons in September 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has crowned Willem Duursma the No.1 pick in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft, confirming the talented teenager as the fourth sibling in his family to join AFL/AFLW ranks.

Duursma joins sister Yasmin (Carlton) and brothers Xavier (Essendon) and Zane (North Melbourne) at the top level after becoming the fourth No.1 pick in West Coast's history and its second in three years, alongside young star Harley Reid (2023).

The Eagles held the first two selections in Wednesday night's first round of the draft and opted for Duursma immediately before any bidding started on Next Generation Academy and father-son players.

The dynamic 18-year-old shapes as a valuable and versatile addition to a young Eagles team with his ability to play as an intercepting defender, tall midfielder or attacking forward who is strong in the air and at ground level.

In what could be the pivotal draft of West Coast's long-running rebuild, Duursma became the club's prime target through the second half of the season, edging ahead of fellow No.1 pick contenders Cooper Duff-Tytler and Zeke Uwland.

Duursma has thrived throughout his draft year, starring for Gippsland Power and earning selection in the Coates Talent League team of the year, while also stepping up for Vic Country to earn All-Australian honours and win his team's MVP award.

A member of the Marsh AFL National Academy, the 193cm utility also made two VFL senior appearances with the Casey Demons and shapes as a player who could make an immediate impact under coach Andrew McQualter in 2026.

Willem Duursma during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Country and Victoria Metro at RSEA Park on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hailing from Foster, two hours east of Melbourne, Duursma is the first player selected out of Gippsland Power with the No.1 pick since St Kilda and Essendon star Brendon Goddard in 2002.

West Coast secured the No.1 pick after winning just one game in its first season under McQualter, with the club also granted pick No.2 as compensation for losing co-captain and key forward Oscar Allen.

More to come