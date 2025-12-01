New Crow Callum Ah Chee was disappointed by his tough exit from the Lions, but understood why his move wasn't easy

Callum Ah Chee at Adelaide training on December 1, 2025. Picture: Adelaide FC

ADELAIDE recruit Callum Ah Chee says his messy departure from Brisbane was disappointing, but understandable.

Ah Chee has joined the Crows after winning two premierships with the Lions, with the clubs unable to strike a deal during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

After the impasse, Ah Chee was picked up in the pre-season draft, meaning Brisbane got nothing for the 169-gamer.

"It's nice to finally be in Adelaide officially, it has been a big month," he told reporters on Monday.

"Not ideal ... it (a trade) obviously just didn't get done.

"I was following it closely towards the end and (thinking) it might not get done here and obviously it didn't.

"But that's the reality. Footy has got a business side of things, I understand that and that is the industry I am in.

"It's in the past now."

Ah Chee said the trade stand-off was "a little bit disappointing" but won't tarnish his fond memories of Brisbane.

"Bittersweet," he said.

"But what better way to go out than to win a flag and contribute – and that is something that I will hold with me for the rest of my life, memories that I will have forever."

The 28-year-old had discussions with Crows coach Matthew Nicks and his coaching director, former Lions staffer Murray Davis, during last season.

He made the decision to request a trade towards the end of Brisbane's successful finals campaign.

"I was pretty much set on my decision to come to the Crows and I really wanted to get here, so we put all our energy and time into that," he said.

"And so first pick in the pre-season draft, I'll take it."

Callum Ah Chee celebrates with fans during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Ah Chee, born in WA but a Crows supporter as a child, cited family as a chief reason for his move.

"Having family here as well – and it's a lot closer to Perth and that was a big pull," he said.

"I felt for my family, obviously being in Brisbane without any help really for 10 years has been tough, we got through that."

Callum Ah Chee with his family after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ah Chee joins an Adelaide outfit stung by a straight-sets exit from last season's finals after being minor premier.

"It's not easy to just make premiership teams overnight," he said.

"You have got to go through a lot of adversity and learn from it, you can't really shy away from it.

"Finals are hard. It's almost like another season, it's not easy winning finals games.

"But I'm sure the Crows boys learned a lot from last season so I'm sure they'll bounce back."